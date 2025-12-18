NC Cessna crash: Was Greg Biffle-owned plane heading to Cleetus McFarland Christmas Tree Drag Race in Florida?

A plane reportedly owned by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, The Daytona Beach News Journal reported. Flight-tracking data indicates the plane was en route to Sarasota, Florida. (UnSplash)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the jet went down at around 10:20 a.m. while attempting to land.

In a statement, Statesville Regional Airport confirmed the incident, saying, "We can confirm there has been an aircraft incident at the Statesville Regional Airport. At approximately 10:15am, an aircraft crashed while landing. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route and will investigate the incident. No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

Flight en route to Florida?

According to public records obtained by WWAY News, the aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, is owned by Greg Biffle. The Racing Experts reported that the aircraft's tail number, N257BW, is registered to GB Aviation Leasing, LLC, which is owned by Biffle.

It remains unclear whether Biffle was aboard the plane at the time of the crash, and officials have not released information about the condition of the passengers on board.

Flight-tracking data indicates the jet was en route to Sarasota, Florida.

Several unconfirmed reports circulating on social media suggest the aircraft may have been headed to Florida for YouTuber Cleetus McFarland’s 6th Annual Christmas Tree Drag Racing World Championship, scheduled for Saturday at Bradenton Motorsports Park. However, these claims have not been confirmed by McFarland or by authorities. HT.com has not independently verified this information.

Statesville is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte. Officials have not released information about injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating the crash.