Greg Biffle dies: Was NASCAR star a Trump supporter? Photos with president surface

Greg Biffle, his wife and children, died in a Cessna C550 plane crash in Statesville on Thursday, his close friend Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland, confirmed on Facebook. Greg Biffle took a photo with President Donald Trump in February (X/Greg Biffle)

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this,” Mitchell wrote in the post.

Was Greg Biffle a Trump supporter?

Biffle had posted photos with President Donald Trump back in February, just before the Daytona 500. When a follower commented, “So disappointing, biff,” he responded saying, “I’ve met every president I’ve had the opportunity to meet including bush, Obama and now trump.”

The retired NASCAR driver's post has resurfaced after his death.

This comes after the plane owned by Biffle crashed and exploded into flames while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport. The sheriff reported fatalities, without confirming if the NASCAR driver and his family were among the passengers.

The Statesville Regional Airport said the crash occurred at 10:15 AM local time, adding officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route to the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The plane, a Cessna C550, had just taken off from the airport but the pilot attempted to turn the aircraft around and land it.

Biffle, whose 56th birthday is next week, won 19 Cup Series races over 20 years.

His final race on the circuit was the 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega. He was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

Biffle also owns a helicopter and used it as part of the rescue effort to help people in Western North Carolina stranded by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

