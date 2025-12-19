Greg Biffle, wife Cristina and kids die in Statesville plane crash; Cleetus McFarland shares update

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were on board the Cessna 550 aircraft as it crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning, internet personality and racing driver Cleetus McFarland confirmed on Facebook. Greg Biffle with his wife, Cristina Grossu, and his daughter (from his previous marriage) Emma and son Jack Ryder.(Cristina Grossu on Instagram)

Meanwhile, the Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that there were fatalities in the plane crash. “I can confirm there were fatalities,” he said, without clarifying how many.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were on the plane...because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us," McFarland, aka Garett Mitchell, wrote. "We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."

The Cessna 550, registered to a company owned by Biffle, crashed shortly takeoff from the airport in Iredell County, North Carolina around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Six people were on board the aircraft, the FAA confirmed.

Flight tracking data showed that the Cessna plane had a day-long journey to Florida planned, with a return to Statesville by evening.

It was on the way to Sarasota, Florida, followed by Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas. It was then supposed to return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and then return to Statesville by evening.

Also read: Greg Biffle family: Who is wife Cristina Grossu and his children? All on NASCAR driver amid plane crash

It's unclear what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

However, it was cloudy with a bit of drizzle at the airport when the plane took off from Statesville, AP reported, citing AccuWeather data. The plane reportedly took off and attempted to land again but crashed during landing.

It erupted into massive flames as first responders rushed, videos from the scene broadcasted by local media showed.