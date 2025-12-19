Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greg Biffle, wife Cristina and kids die in Statesville plane crash; Cleetus McFarland shares update

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 01:08 am IST

Greg Biffle and his family were aboard the plane that crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, Cleetus McFarland confirmed.

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were on board the Cessna 550 aircraft as it crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning, internet personality and racing driver Cleetus McFarland confirmed on Facebook.

Greg Biffle with his wife, Cristina Grossu, and his daughter (from his previous marriage) Emma and son Jack Ryder.(Cristina Grossu on Instagram)
Greg Biffle with his wife, Cristina Grossu, and his daughter (from his previous marriage) Emma and son Jack Ryder.(Cristina Grossu on Instagram)

Meanwhile, the Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that there were fatalities in the plane crash. “I can confirm there were fatalities,” he said, without clarifying how many.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were on the plane...because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us," McFarland, aka Garett Mitchell, wrote. "We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."

The Cessna 550, registered to a company owned by Biffle, crashed shortly takeoff from the airport in Iredell County, North Carolina around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Six people were on board the aircraft, the FAA confirmed.

Flight tracking data showed that the Cessna plane had a day-long journey to Florida planned, with a return to Statesville by evening.

It was on the way to Sarasota, Florida, followed by Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas. It was then supposed to return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and then return to Statesville by evening.

Also read: Greg Biffle family: Who is wife Cristina Grossu and his children? All on NASCAR driver amid plane crash

It's unclear what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

However, it was cloudy with a bit of drizzle at the airport when the plane took off from Statesville, AP reported, citing AccuWeather data. The plane reportedly took off and attempted to land again but crashed during landing.

It erupted into massive flames as first responders rushed, videos from the scene broadcasted by local media showed.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Greg Biffle, wife Cristina and kids die in Statesville plane crash; Cleetus McFarland shares update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On