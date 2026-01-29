Nashville Electric Service outage: Thousands lose power in Tennessee after winter storm, restoration efforts underway

Over 130,000 people remained without power in Tennessee on Wednesday morning, January 28, three days after the state saw heavy ice accumulation from Winter Storm Fern. The Associated Press reported that at least 45 people have aided across the United States due to the storm’s impacts. Hundreds of thousands remain without power. Nashville Electric Service outage: Thousands lose power in Tennessee after winter storm (Pexel )

Most power outages are being experienced by customers of Nashville Electric Service (NES), a map from poweroutage.us showed. Over 22 percent of NES's 463,455 customers were still without power as of late Wednesday morning.

What is Nashville Electric Service saying? NES has been providing updates on social media on its effort to restore power.

“We’ve heard from our customers and know that many are feeling frustrated right now. We understand that being without power is a significant hardship. Our crews are working around the clock to navigate complex damage, and we remain fully committed to restoring service as safely and quickly as possible for everyone still affected,” NES said in an update on X.

In another post, NES wrote, “We have approximately 900 line workers diligently making progress to restore power with more crews on the way. Crews continued to work through the overnight hours and will not stop until all customers have been reached. Additionally, 220 vegetation workers as well as supplemental contract teams have been deployed to complement restoration efforts.”

About six hours ago, NES shared a map that highlighted restoration efforts on Sunday.

“We made significant progress in restoration efforts today, but we aren’t stopping until every single customer has power. Our promise to you is that we won’t stop until power is restored to all,” NES said in an update.

About an hour ago, NES said that 99,477 are still without power.

Those without power included former gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East, who lives in Nashville, she said on social media.