Xcel Energy power outage map: Minneapolis and parts of Hennepin County affected

Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota's Hennepin County, including Minneapolis, were affected by a power outage on Sunday. As of 8:40 p.m., nearly 4,000 customers remained without electricity. Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota's Hennepin County, including Minneapolis, were hit by a power outage. (UnSplash)

According to Find Energy, Hennepin County, Minnesota, has the 47th highest customer ratio of any county in Minnesota and the 47th most power outages of any state.

Scope of outage and restoration efforts in Hennepin County According to outage maps maintained by poweroutage.us, the outage is concentrated in Minneapolis and surrounding parts of Hennepin County, where Xcel Energy has the highest number of customers affected.

These maps allow residents to see which areas are impacted and provide ongoing status updates on service outages and restorations. As of 9:15 p.m., the crew is working on restoring the power to homes as “quickly and safely as possible.”

The map update further reads, “Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience.”

Other counties affected, other than Hennepin, are Anoka, Wright, Washington and Scott with single-digit customers out.

Xcel power outages in other states and counties Meanwhile, a strong winter storm hit many US states on Sunday, pouring sleet, freezing rain and snow, and bringing temperatures below zero in several areas of the US.

More than a million households and businesses were left without energy as a result of the icy conditions weighing down power cables and breaking infrastructure.

As of 9:15 p.m. EDT, in the Xcel Energy service region, 4,469 residences and businesses are without electricity. That represents 0.1% of the 4,409,635 clients that the utility provides service to.

Most outages are being seen in Gaines, Texas, with 378 customers out of 13,248 in the dark.