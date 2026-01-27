Who was Tara Arnold, and what was her net worth? Bangor, Maine, plane crash victim identified; 'a phenomenal person'

On Sunday night, a private business plane registered to the same address as a well-known Houston law firm crashed during takeoff in Bangor, Maine, killing six passengers. A private plane linked to a Houston law firm crashed during takeoff in Bangor, Maine, killing six passengers. Tara Arnold was confirmed among the victims (Pexel - representational image)

Authorities have not yet formally released the names of all victims. However, Leslie Briones, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner in Texas, confirmed the identity of Tara Arnold among those on the flight, according to ABC WMTW 8.

Briones described Tara as “a phenomenal person, a bold leader and somebody who had a heart of service.”

The aircraft crashed while attempting to take off amid heavy snow from Winter Storm Fern. Initial reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport officials indicate that the jet experienced a post-crash fire and came to rest inverted.

Who was Tara Arnold? Tara Arnold is a Houston-based attorney associated with the law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP, co-founded by her husband Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin.

According to her professional profile on the firm's page, Tara brought significant experience in contract, business law and commercial dispute cases to the firm. The biography says that she also assisted in cases involving complex business matters and offshore injury victims.

She graduated from Tulane Law School before building a professional life in Houston. She lived in Houston with her husband, Kurt Arnold and two children, Jaxon and Isla.

