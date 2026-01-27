Tara Arnold family: Who is her husband, Kurt Arnold? All on their children amid Bangor plane crash

On Monday, Tara Arnold, an attorney with the Arnold & Itkin law firm in Houston, Texas, was identified as one of the victims among the seven who died in the plane crash in Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening. ABC affiliate KTRK reported the news, citing a county commissioner in Texas. Tara and Kurt Arnold with their children. (knowautism.org/ website)

Leslie Briones, the Commissioner of Harris County Precinct 4, confirmed one of the victims as Tara Arnold, KTRK reported. Earlier, unverified claims on social media were linking a victim to Tara Arnold after it was reported that the plane was registered to the Arnold & Itkin law firm.

The privately owned Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed at the tarmac of the Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. While seven people - five passengers and two crew members died, one miraculously survived.

However, as of now, the officials have not identified any of the victims linked to the plane crash in Maine.

Tara Arnold family: All on husband and children Tara Arnold was married to Kurt Arnold, one of the founders of the Arnold & Itkin law firm. They had two children, son Jaxon and daughter Isla, per their bio on the website of the Know Autism Foundation.

According to Tara Arnold's biography on the website of Arnold & Itkin, she grew up in Sabine Parish, Louisiana. She found her passion for personal injury law "working at a local personal injury law firm and by her mother’s advocacy on behalf of crime victims," the website states.

Commissioner Briones who identified herself as a "close friends with Kurt and Tara Arnold" described her as a phenomenal person (and) a bold leader."

"My heart hurts for them and their children and their families. I worked at Arnold & Itkin for a time and so I know them well," Briones said. “This is just a tragedy and in particular Tara, she is just a phenomenal person, a bold leader and somebody who had a heart of service.”