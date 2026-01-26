Tara Arnold: Was Houston lawyer in Arnold & Itkin plane that crashed in Bangor? What we know
A Challenger 650 linked to Arnold & Itkin crashed in Bangor with 8 aboard. Social media claims Tara Arnold was on the plane, but no official confirmation yet.
As details of the private jet (Bombardier Challenger 650) crash in Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening, details on the jet and the passengers inside are emerging.
On Monday, details emerged that the Challenger 60 that crashed in Bangor belonged to a Houston-based law firm, Arnold & Itkin. The plane had eight people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
Later, the FAA confirmed that seven people died and one was seriously injured in the crash, and the after-crash fire that took place from it. But the details of the victim's identities were not revealed.
However, claims are doing the rounds on social media that Tara Arnold, a top attorney at Arnold & Itkin, which is a Houston-based personal injury law firm, was on the plane. Some posts claim that Tara Arnold passed away in the plane crash.
On Monday morning, Bangor International Airport Director Jose Saavedra held a press conference on Monday addressing the crash. The plane crashed at the airport around 7:45 p.m. local time during takeoff. But no details on the injured victims were provided in the presser.
But posts on social media continued to claim that Tara Arnold was involved in the accident. For instance, here's a post:
Bangor Plane Crash Update: What We Know So Far
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident. The NTSB said that the plane crashed on the tarmac during takeoff and caught fire almost immediately. The Associated Press reported, citing audio recordings of air traffic controllers, that the aircraft was "upside down" when first responders and fire crew arrived. The agency added that more details will be available within a day or two after the probe is completed.
The link of the plane to Arnold & Itkin surfaced based on its registration details. The Associated Press reported that not only was the plane registered to a Houston address same as that of Arnold & Itkin, but one of the firm's founding partners is listed as a registered agent for the company that owns the plane.
Bangor International Airport is located just west of downtown Bangor, Maine, adjacent to Interstate 95 in Penobscot County.
