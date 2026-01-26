Tara Arnold: Was Houston lawyer in Arnold & Itkin plane that crashed in Bangor? What we know

As details of the private jet (Bombardier Challenger 650) crash in Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening, details on the jet and the passengers inside are emerging. Representational. (Unsplash)

On Monday, details emerged that the Challenger 60 that crashed in Bangor belonged to a Houston-based law firm, Arnold & Itkin. The plane had eight people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Later, the FAA confirmed that seven people died and one was seriously injured in the crash, and the after-crash fire that took place from it. But the details of the victim's identities were not revealed.

However, claims are doing the rounds on social media that Tara Arnold, a top attorney at Arnold & Itkin, which is a Houston-based personal injury law firm, was on the plane. Some posts claim that Tara Arnold passed away in the plane crash.

On Monday morning, Bangor International Airport Director Jose Saavedra held a press conference on Monday addressing the crash. The plane crashed at the airport around 7:45 p.m. local time during takeoff. But no details on the injured victims were provided in the presser.

But posts on social media continued to claim that Tara Arnold was involved in the accident. For instance, here's a post: