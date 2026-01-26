Bangor Airport plane crash update: What caused the private jet accident? First details emerge

Bangor Airport plane crash update: A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet went down while attempting to depart Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday night. CNN cited sources to report that there were eight people on board. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed yet. A Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed in Bangor on Sunday (Unsplash)

Airport officials said emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 8 PM ET, prompting a temporary closure of the airport as crews worked the scene.

Records show that the Bombardier Challenger 650, registered N10KJ, is with a Houston-based limited liability company. The company has not issued a statement yet.

“An incident at the airport is under investigation. First responders are on scene and assessing the situation. Please avoid the airport at this time,” airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

What caused the Bangor Airport crash? The crash occurred as a powerful winter storm swept across the Northeast, with subfreezing temperatures, light snowfall and poor visibility reported in the Bangor area at the time.

According to Maine meteorologist Ryan Breton, at 8 PM local time on Sunday in Bangor, it was about 2 degrees out and lightly snowing. Visibility was about 3/4 of a mile.