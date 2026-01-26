Bangor Airport plane crash update: What caused the private jet accident? First details emerge
Bangor Airport plane crash update: A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet went down while attempting to depart
Bangor Airport plane crash update: A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet went down while attempting to depart Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday night. CNN cited sources to report that there were eight people on board. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed yet.
Airport officials said emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 8 PM ET, prompting a temporary closure of the airport as crews worked the scene.
Records show that the Bombardier Challenger 650, registered N10KJ, is with a Houston-based limited liability company. The company has not issued a statement yet.
“An incident at the airport is under investigation. First responders are on scene and assessing the situation. Please avoid the airport at this time,” airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.
What caused the Bangor Airport crash?
The crash occurred as a powerful winter storm swept across the Northeast, with subfreezing temperatures, light snowfall and poor visibility reported in the Bangor area at the time.
According to Maine meteorologist Ryan Breton, at 8 PM local time on Sunday in Bangor, it was about 2 degrees out and lightly snowing. Visibility was about 3/4 of a mile.
Eyewitness accounts
Eyewitness reports suggested that the ‘aircraft lifted off, started shuttering, rolled onto the roof and burst into flames’. They said that the jet lifted off right after another aircraft landed, but didn't make it down the runway.
The FAA, meanwhile, said it would investigate the crash in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board.
Bangor International Airport sits in the city of Bangor in Penobscot County, Maine, in the northeastern United States. Located roughly 50 miles from the Canadian border, it functions as an important travel gateway for northern and eastern parts of the state. The airport is notable for its long runways, historic military role, and regular use as a refueling stop for transatlantic flights.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More