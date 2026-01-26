Plane crash at Bangor airport, Maine: Bombardier Challenger 600 with 8 onboard overturns; visuals emerge

ORIGINAL STORY : A small passenger aircraft crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday, triggering an emergency response. Photos and videos showing smoke rising from the wreckage have circulated on social media.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

"An incident at the airport is under investigation," the Bangor International Airport said in a Facebook post. "First responders are on scene and assessing the situation."

UPDATE (9:45 p.m. EDT) : Eight people were on board a Bombardier Challenger 600 that crashed while attempting to take off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, the FAA told USA TODAY.

What we know so far According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft involved was a Bombardier Challenger 650.

ADS-B data indicates the jet was attempting to depart after arriving from Houston.

The FAA NOTAM reports that Bangor International Airport is currently closed.

The airport wrote on Facebook, "Please avoid the airport. The runway is closed at this time."

Witness and resident accounts One witness wrote on Facebook, "We just landed in Bangor from Florida on an unplowed runway and we are all safe, but we just watched a plane with 8 people on board crash behind us! Please pray for all on board that plane."

Another added, “Looks like it was taking off right after you landed. Bombardier Challenger 650. Didn't make it down the runway.”

A local resident in Hermon reported, "I can say, from experience, that what I heard and felt was an explosion. I’m in Hermon, about a mile from the fire department."

Another resident wrote, "I saw a firetruck pass me on 395 heading towards the airport too. Wow. Praying everyone is safe."

One more person reported from Milford, "Heard it really loud in Milford. Another post said it was a private jet. One person remarked it came in upsidedown but I'm sure the gentleman that saw it behind him would have known that if it was. Prayers all around."

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people on board at the time of the crash.