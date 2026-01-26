Why Bangor Airport closed abruptly. Scary visuals emerge after major incident

"AN INCIDENT AT THE AIRPORT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. FIRST RESPONDERS ARE ON SCENE AND ASSESSING THE SITUATION," Bangor International Airport said in a Facebook post just before 8:30 PM local time.

Bangor International Airport, Maine, was closed abruptly on Sunday, authorities confirmed. This comes as a small plane crashed on takeoff. The FAA and NOTAM confirmed a massive response as scary videos from the scene emerged. The plane had 8 people on board, Pete Muntean of CNN reported.

The extent of the passengers' injuries is not known yet. The incident took place around 7:45 PM ET. The crash comes as Maine is battling a massive snowstorm. Temperatures are low, causing low visibility.

Several eyewitnesses posted about the crash on social media. They said that the jet lifted off right after another aircraft landed, but didn't make it down the runway. It reportedly just lifted off the ground, started shuddering, rolled over onto its roof, and burst into flames.

ADS-B data showed that the aircraft had arrived from Houston and was attempting to depart at the time of the crash. It is registered as N10KJ and is owned by a Texas-based law firm - KTKJ Challenger LLC, which is located in Harris County. These details are yet to be confirmed by authorities.

According to CBS affiliate WABI-TV, the incident took place around 8 PM. A loud bang was felt in Bangor. The weather conditions at the airport were less than optimal to fly.