Urban Company CEO reacts after Pronto faces backlash over home recordings: ‘We do not engage in any such activities'

Amid the controversy surrounding Bengaluru-based startup Pronto allegedly recording videos inside customers’ homes to train AI systems, Urban Company co-founder and CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal has distanced his company from any such practices. Abhiraj Singh Bhal is the co-founder and CEO of Urban Company. (Bloomberg)

In a post shared on X, Bhal said Urban Company neither engages in recording inside customers’ homes nor plans to do so in the future. “In light of recent reports regarding recordings inside customers’ homes by one of our competitors, many people have asked whether @urbancompany_UC engages in anything similar, or intends to do so in the future,” he wrote, adding, “The answer is clear and unequivocal: we do not.”

Calling customer trust and privacy “paramount”, Bhal said that the company has never done so in the past and has no plans to do so in the future.

“We are in the business of trust, and we take customer trust and privacy extremely seriously. We do not engage in any such activities, have never done so in the past, and have no plans to do so in the future. Our customers’ privacy is paramount to us, and we remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of confidentiality, safety, and trust,” Bhal said.