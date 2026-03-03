23-year-old behind $100M Bengaluru startup recalls sleeping on floor 9 months ago

A 23-year-old’s Bengaluru-based startup has hit a $100 million valuation in less than a year since its launch. Anjali Sardana’s Pronto, a 10-minute home services startup, has raised funding at a $100 million valuation, underlining the growing demand for cleaning and cooking services in India. Anjali Sardana is the 23-year-old founder of Pronto

At just 23, Sardana has built a startup that just raised $25 million — and it wasn’t that long ago that she and her team were sleeping on the floor of their office as they worked around the clock.

In a social media post this morning, US-educated Sardana recalled how her company has grown by leaps and bounds in just a matter of months.

‘We were sleeping on the floor’ “Excited to announce that Pronto, our instant house help platform, has just raised $25 million in a new round led by Epiq Capital. Existing backers Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) have doubled down,” Sardana announced in an X post.

She revealed that just nine months ago, she was sleeping on the floor of the startup’s Gurugram hub. At that time, the company was receiving roughly 170 bookings a day. Today, it gets over 18,000 bookings per day — with approximately one-fifth of its demand coming from its home city of Bangalore.

“Nine months ago we had one hub in Sector 56, Gurgaon. We were sleeping on the floor to ensure customers who had made a booking received reliable service,” Sardana recalled.

“We were doing about 170 bookings per day. We're now at over 18,000 bookings a day with more than 3,000 dedicated and happy Pros on the platform,” she added.