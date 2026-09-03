HC slams actor Sreelekha Mitra’s ‘distasteful’ poster, grants her relief from arrest

The Calcutta high court on Thursday said that a poster displayed by Bengal actor Sreelekha Mitra during the students’ protest in July was “distasteful” and shocked the conscience of the court. (X/SreelekhaSpeaks)

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya ordered the police not to take any coercive steps against the accused in the 16 FIRs registered against her in the state over the poster that depicted an objectionable cartoon on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ordered the police not to take any coercive steps against the accused till she cooperates with the investigators.

Mitra was photographed with the poster on July 24 when she joined students protesting on the streets of Kolkata against NEET examination paper leak and demanding the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As the photo emerged on social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state went on an offensive and filed police complaints against her.

“Why she has done this? This is not merely a cartoon. It is really distasteful. How a prudent citizen can do this?” justice Saugata Bhattacharya of the Calcutta high court observed.

“She is an actor and it is presumed she is a sensible lady. How could she do this? ... It shocks the conscience of the court,” the bench observed.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, senior advocate appearing for Mitra, said that the poster was distasteful but it wasn’t a criminal offence. “This is distasteful. It shouldn’t have been done. But this is not a criminal offence,” Bhattacharya said.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the bench observed that quashing the proceedings at this stage could potentially encourage such conduct. “If we quash this then such obnoxious acts will be encouraged,” the court observed.

The bench shielded the actor from arrest but allowed the police to continue its investigation. The police have been told to give the actor 48 hours notice before requiring her to appear before investigators.

Mitra, who joined the students to express solidarity with them, had previously said that she did not make the poster and had borrowed it from a student to pose with it.

“I merely took the photo from a student and posed with it during the baton charge by the police. I was not wearing my prescription glasses and had sunglasses on, I could not see the photo closely. If I am arrested for this then I am sure another agitation will start,” Sreelekha Mitra said in a video message.