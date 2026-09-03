'Need to hear’: Kiren Rijiju shares NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's big praise for India's IT growth amid GDP row
In the caption of the post, Rijiju said that “some Indian Politicians need to hear this” in an indirect jibe at the Opposition amid row over India's GDP growth.
Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday shared a video of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang praising India's IT growth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on artificial intelligence.
In the video, Huang is heard saying, “India is one of the world’s leading IT industries, and this is the beginning of a new IT platform.”
He added that he talked to Modi a decade back about artificial intelligence and that he was excited to see how Indian startups will build a local AI economy.
Deep Dive
“I had the benefit of seeing Modi ji a decade ago talking about AI. I’m really anxious and very excited to see local companies and startups in India starting to take advantage of this technology, contribute to it, and build a local AI economy,” he said.
Also read: ‘Few jobless people call themselves economists’: Piyush Goyal jibes at Oppn, critics over ‘wrong GDP’ remark
In the caption of the post, Rijiju said that “some Indian Politicians need to hear this” in an indirect jibe at the Opposition amid row over India's GDP growth.
India recorded GDP growth of 7.8% in the April-June quarter amid concerns of an economic downturn over the war in West Asia. However, a row erupted over the figure after former finance secretary of the Government of India, Subhash Chandra Garg argued in an interview with a TV news channel that GDP at current prices of last year had been revised, making the latest growth numbers look better.
"The 7.8 per cent looks impressive on the face of it, but we should get into the reality of it," Garg said. "The current-price GDP last year was ₹86 trillion. This has been revised down to ₹80 trillion... If you had not revised last year's GDP, the growth in current prices would have been only 2.6 per cent," Subhash Chandra Garg told NDTV.
Rijiju's 'drinking too much beer' jibe at Opposition
Congress' Kerala unit posted a photo on X of a beer mug with the fizz labelled as ‘official GDP’ and the drink beneath it marked as ‘Indian economy’.
Also read: Kiren Rijiju vs Congress again. But now over India's GDP: 'Drinking too much beer or blind loathing'
Reacting to the post whether the party was intoxicated due to “too much bear” or was “blind loating of India's growth” the reason behind the post.
“Is Congress Party in a state of deep intoxication due to drinking too much beer or Congressmen are so swayed by their blind loathing of India's growth that they have lost touch with the ground reality?” he wrote on X.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal also hit out at the opposition and the former bureaucrat over criticism of the GDP figures and said, "A few jobless people call themselves economists and appear on TV channels to harm the country. Do not fall for this."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More