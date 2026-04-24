Justin Fields: I chose Chiefs for Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and winning culture

Quarterback Justin Fields has claimed "wanting to learn from Patrick Mahomes" as one of the main reasons he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fields said that “he was drawn to the Chiefs” culture and to the opportunity to learn from Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. “I wanted to come here because of the culture, because of Pat and to learn from him and Coach [Andy] Reid,” Fields said. “Just the winning, to be honest.” Justin Fields pictured. (AP)

Fields’ motivation for joining Kansas City Fields added that he looked at the Chiefs’ long‑term track record of success and wanted to be part of that environment. He specifically mentioned the organization’s winning culture and the chance to be behind a quarterback like Mahomes, even though Mahomes is rehabbing from a serious knee injury. Fields said being in a locker room and quarterback room with Mahomes and Reid would help him grow as a player, not just prepare for spot duty if needed.

What Fields said about Mahomes Currently, Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He underwent surgery in December for the injury. However, Mahomes’ status became one of the key storyline for the Chiefs heading into the 2026 season. Fields said he believes he will be able to gain a lot of knowledge from Mahomes while they share the field during practice and in the meeting room. “The chance to be around him and see how he prepares and how he operates is something I’ve always wanted,” Fields said, framing his move as a learning experience as much as a football opportunity.