Makai Lemon's Chiefs visit ahead of 2026 NFL draft sparks buzz; ‘First round lock'

The 2026 NFL draft is around the corner and USC's Makai Lemon is one of the most anticipated prospects in it. Lemon has been preparing to go off the board early in the first round of the draft, with top teams likely actively hunting him down.

But in what could be an early indication of his choice, the wide receiver visited the home of a major NFL team this week. Though the draft is still several weeks away, Lemon's admirers are buzzing with the prospect of seeing the 21-year-old in NFL colors.

As per NFL network Ian Rapoport, Lemon visited Kansas City Chiefs on 3rd April, Thursday. Following his visit, Lemon was scheduled for a top 3 visit to New York Giants, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Commanders before the drafts.

Lemon had recorded 79 receptions for 1156 yards and 11 touchdowns, which earned him a Biletnikoff award for the best wide receiver in college football. He had totaled 137 receptions for 2008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Chiefs Visit Sparks Reactions Lemon’s visit to the chiefs has sparked a reactions online. NFL fans got to discussing his suitability for the league as well as speculations about who could draft him. But Thursday's visit shows that the Chiefs are certainly at the top of his preference.

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Shortly after the news of Lemon's visit was broken by ESPN's NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, reaction came in.

“Makai Lemon making serious moves 👀 Chiefs visit today, and a full tour lined up… someone’s getting a steal,” one user said.