Makai Lemon's Chiefs visit ahead of 2026 NFL draft sparks buzz; ‘First round lock'
The 2026 NFL draft is around the corner and USC's Makai Lemon is one of the most anticipated prospects in it. Lemon has been preparing to go off the board early in the first round of the draft, with top teams likely actively hunting him down.
But in what could be an early indication of his choice, the wide receiver visited the home of a major NFL team this week. Though the draft is still several weeks away, Lemon's admirers are buzzing with the prospect of seeing the 21-year-old in NFL colors.
As per NFL network Ian Rapoport, Lemon visited Kansas City Chiefs on 3rd April, Thursday. Following his visit, Lemon was scheduled for a top 3 visit to New York Giants, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Commanders before the drafts.
Lemon had recorded 79 receptions for 1156 yards and 11 touchdowns, which earned him a Biletnikoff award for the best wide receiver in college football. He had totaled 137 receptions for 2008 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Chiefs Visit Sparks Reactions
Lemon’s visit to the chiefs has sparked a reactions online. NFL fans got to discussing his suitability for the league as well as speculations about who could draft him. But Thursday's visit shows that the Chiefs are certainly at the top of his preference.
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Shortly after the news of Lemon's visit was broken by ESPN's NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, reaction came in.
“Makai Lemon making serious moves 👀 Chiefs visit today, and a full tour lined up… someone’s getting a steal,” one user said.
“First round lock. One of the cleanest route runners in this 2026 class,” commented another.
“He is definitely going to cook if he is with the Chiefs!” said another.
“We got Rashee at home thanks for the visit but we coo . Sounds like something the Jets finna do use a first round pick on a slot receiver,” a Jets fan wrote.
Analysts describes right fit for makai in NFL
NFL analyst Matt Harmon believes that the USC player is the best fit for some teams. Harmon, on his YouTube channel described where Makai Lemon will be the right fit.
“He wins with nuance more than overwhelming physical traits, which means his projection is going to depend a lot on usage and scheme” Harmon said. “He projects cleanly into offenses that manufacture separation rather than asking receivers to win strictly through size and strength.”
Regarding what team would be the best for him, Harmon said: “Teams that live in three-receiver sets and lean into spread concepts are going to maximize what he does well. S
"So some of these teams that run a lot of three-receiver sets would be best for him. One that certainly I have on my mind here, eighth overall to the New Orleans Saints,” he added.