Does Lil Wayne have brain cancer? Debunking bizarre ‘health issue’ rumors on New Orleans rapper

However, Ht.com can confirm that Lil Wayne has not been diagnosed with brain cancer. He is believed to be healthy with no known reports of major illness.

A misleading story was published on a clickbait hoax website claiming that Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has been diagnosed with "Stage 4 glioblastoma." The post was subsequently shared on multiple social media handles, further amplifying it.

A rumor is doing the rounds on social media claiming that rapper Lil Wayne has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer . However, it is part of a long trend of hoaxes around the rapper's health shared by parody accounts, primarily on Facebook and TikTok.

In fact, the brain cancer is the latest of the health hoaxes surrounding the New Orleans, Louisiana, rapper. Similar reports claimed that Lil Wayne revealed his "battle with lung cancer" and AI-generated photos of the rapper holding X-rays, purportedly of his lungs, were shared.

Other posts claimed that Wayne is now on the path of recovery after being treated for illness, though no details of the illness were mentioned in those posts. But, needless to say, they are all hoaxes.

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Lil Wayne's Miami House Sells For Whooping Amount Beyond the illness hoaxes, however, Lil Wayne has recently been in the news for the sale of a house he once owned. The Miami Herald reported that a Miami Beach mansion that Wayne once owned has been sold for a massive $33 million.

The seven-bedroom, 10,632 square feet residence was owned by Lil Wayne through most of the 2010s before he sold it for $22 million in 2023. The mansion is located on Allison Island, located near La Gorce Island: a plush neighborhood where Google's founder Sergey Brin recently bought a mansion for $51 million.