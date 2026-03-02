Edit Profile
    Why is Chad Baker-Mazara no longer playing for USC? All on his injury concerns amid program exit

    USC Trojans' leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer with the team, the Trojans confirmed. 

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 5:54 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Chad Baker-Mazara, the leading scorer for the USC Trojans men’s basketball team, is no longer a member of the program, the school confirmed on Sunday, March 1. Baker-Mazara was sidelined with an injury in a loss to Nebraska on Saturday as USC got dropped 82-67 at home.

    USC Trojans' leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer with the team, the Trojans confirmed. (Photo by RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)
    The sudden departure of the key offensive leader comes as USC’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament fade.

    Due to Baker-Mazara's departure, USC no longer has its top two scorers and portal receipts from the previous campaign; Rodney Rice (20.3 points per game) hasn't played since suffering a right shoulder injury in mid-December.

    This story is being updated.

      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes