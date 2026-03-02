Why is Chad Baker-Mazara no longer playing for USC? All on his injury concerns amid program exit

Chad Baker-Mazara, the leading scorer for the USC Trojans men’s basketball team, is no longer a member of the program, the school confirmed on Sunday, March 1. Baker-Mazara was sidelined with an injury in a loss to Nebraska on Saturday as USC got dropped 82-67 at home.
The sudden departure of the key offensive leader comes as USC’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament fade.
Due to Baker-Mazara's departure, USC no longer has its top two scorers and portal receipts from the previous campaign; Rodney Rice (20.3 points per game) hasn't played since suffering a right shoulder injury in mid-December.
