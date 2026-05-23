Rashee Rice knee surgery update: What's the latest timeline for 2026 season?

Rashee Rice underwent surgery on his right knee last week in Dallas, which was later described as a cleanup surgery. According to an ESPN report, the surgery was aimed at removing loose debris that was causing inflammation. The Kansas City Chiefs star is expected to be out of action for a couple of months and will only join the team's offseason camp late in the summer. Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, there was no structural damage to the 26-year-old’s knee, as the surgery was performed to address lingering discomfort from a previous injury. The issue reportedly stemmed from a knee collision with Patrick Mahomes during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2024.

What doctors initially feared was a torn ACL for Rice was later diagnosed as a torn lateral collateral ligament, along with damage to his hamstring tendon and posterolateral corner. Therefore, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver opted for a cleanup surgery in an effort to fully recover from the lingering issue.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes injury update: Positive news as Chiefs QB prepares for OTAs this month

While the surgery already meant Rice to miss OTA offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp with the Chiefs scheduled between the last week of May and the second week of June, the latest developments could further delay his return.

Rashee Rice handed 30-day jail sentence Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana. He violated the terms of his probation for his role in a traffic accident on a Dallas highway two years ago that injured several people.

He was booked on Monday, May 18, 2026, just a week after his knee surgery, and will remain in custody until June 16, 2026, reported ESPN. However, the Chiefs star player never anticipated this legal trouble during his surgery, which could now slow his recovery and rehabilitation process.

Now that he is in jail for a month where he will be denied any medical care and rehabilitation, it likely means that the two-month period for which he was initially expected to be sidelined will be extended depending on his condition and needs after his release from prison.