Chiefs urged to cut Rashee Rice after new Dacoda Jones allegations emerge; ‘choking, strangling, hitting’

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing urgent calls to cut star wide receiver Rashee Rice after TMZ published details from a lawsuit filed by the mother of his children, Dacoda Jones, alleging that the WR choked, strangled, scratched, hit, and headbutted her during their 19-month relationship. The pattern of abuse took place between December 2023 and July 2025.

"Rashee Rice continued to repeatedly [assault] Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship," the lawsuit claims, as per the TMZ report. Jones and Rice share two children.

She says that Rice also committed ‘other violent and abusive behaviors’, including ‘punching walls, and breaking furniture’. Jones added that it caused ‘bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulder’. Most of the abuse took place while she was pregnant.

Fire Rashee Rice Several fans called on the Chiefs to take action. “Rice has had multiple off-the-field issues the past couple of years, and is now being sued by the mother of his children for abusing her while she was pregnant. Fire him now,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

This comes weeks after Dacoda Jones, in a series of photos on social media, accused Rashee Rice of physical abuse. After the allegations were made, the NFL launched an investigation into the Chiefs star for possible violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy. The league is yet to react to the latest lawsuit.

“DOMESTIC AWARENESS WARNING!!I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH! I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell,” Dacoda wrote in the post.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time," the Chiefs said at the time.

Rice previously served jail time in 2025 after he pleaded guilty to multiple felonies for his role in a multi-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway. He recently went public with his new girlfriend, putting up a Valentine's Day post with Instagram model Rubi Rose.