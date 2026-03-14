Golmaal 5 announced on Rohit Shetty's birthday: This time, Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn and gang for another epic ride

With a bald look, wearing a black kurta pyjama and dark sunglasses, Akshay looked ready for business. He gave Ajay multiple hugs as he joined the team. “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty 🎉 On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin,” wrote the actor.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the announcement video. It begins with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. But the real surprise lands later-- Akshay Kumar.

On director Rohit Shetty 's birthday, the team of Golmaal movies came together for a thrilling announcement for their fans. The gang will be seen again in Golmaal 5! And joining them this time for an epic ride will be Akshay Kumar .

About the Golmaal Franchise The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty, is one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy series. It began in 2006 and quickly became known for its slapstick humour, quirky characters, and chaotic storylines. The films star Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade as a group of friends who land in absurd situations. Over the years, the franchise expanded with Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017). Packed with running gags, exaggerated action, and colourful storytelling, the Golmaal films have built a loyal fan base and consistently delivered strong box office performances.

Fans were excited for the movie after watching the video. “Akshay /Ajay / Rohit blockbuster loading,” wrote a fan. “Baalaaa 🤯🤯 #Akshaykumar will overshadow all,” read another comment. “Golmaal 5 blockbuster loading... Only and only Akshay Kumar,” wrote a fan.

Ashish Chanchalani wrote, "Damn😂❤️🔥 this looks so funnn. LETS GOOO."

Akshay and Ajay also worked with Rohit together on Singham Again, which released in 2024. It also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and others.