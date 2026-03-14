Golmaal 5 announced on Rohit Shetty's birthday: This time, Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn and gang for another epic ride
The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a successful comedy series featuring Ajay Devgn and others.
On director Rohit Shetty's birthday, the team of Golmaal movies came together for a thrilling announcement for their fans. The gang will be seen again in Golmaal 5! And joining them this time for an epic ride will be Akshay Kumar.
Akshay took to Instagram to share the announcement video. It begins with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. But the real surprise lands later-- Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar joins Golmaal 5
With a bald look, wearing a black kurta pyjama and dark sunglasses, Akshay looked ready for business. He gave Ajay multiple hugs as he joined the team. “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty 🎉 On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin,” wrote the actor.
About the Golmaal Franchise
The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty, is one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy series. It began in 2006 and quickly became known for its slapstick humour, quirky characters, and chaotic storylines. The films star Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade as a group of friends who land in absurd situations. Over the years, the franchise expanded with Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017). Packed with running gags, exaggerated action, and colourful storytelling, the Golmaal films have built a loyal fan base and consistently delivered strong box office performances.
Fans were excited for the movie after watching the video. “Akshay /Ajay / Rohit blockbuster loading,” wrote a fan. “Baalaaa 🤯🤯 #Akshaykumar will overshadow all,” read another comment. “Golmaal 5 blockbuster loading... Only and only Akshay Kumar,” wrote a fan.
Ashish Chanchalani wrote, "Damn😂❤️🔥 this looks so funnn. LETS GOOO."
Akshay and Ajay also worked with Rohit together on Singham Again, which released in 2024. It also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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