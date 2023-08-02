Is eating watermelon on empty stomach good or bad for you? What a nutritionist says

Hydrating yourself in mornings can maintain electrolyte balance and fills you with energy for the day ahead. When it comes to eating starting your day, watermelon seems to be one of the healthy diet choices. With 90% water content and loads of vitamins and minerals, the fruit is a delicious way to give your wellness an amazing boost. The high fibre content and nutritional value makes watermelon the perfect fruit to be included in your breakfast plate. But is eating watermelon on empty stomach for everyone? (Also read: Mental health benefits of watermelon; ways the summer fruit can ease your anxiety) Eating watermelon first thing in the morning can be harmful for someone with fructose intolerance (Photo: iStock)

Although watermelon is a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, and potassium and can be a good source of hydration for an individual in hot and humid weather, not everyone should eat this fruit on an empty stomach.

Who shouldn't consume watermelon on empty stomach?

"Consuming fruit in an empty stomach may or may not benefit a person based on their body type and hormonal functioning. If a person is known to show symptoms of leptin resistance or has insulin resistance, fruit at breakfast may not be the ideal choice to go for as it can aggravate the symptoms and may not be as beneficial, but the fruit can be consumed anytime as a snack in lesser quantities to benefit more. This is because over a period of time, due to excessive leptin secretion in the body (produced by the adipose tissue), the sensitivity might reduce, causing fructose intolerance and therefore causing a higher fat production and storage in the body," says Nutritionist Anupama Menon.

Eating watermelon on empty stomach can elevate cortisol levels

Eating watermelon first thing in the morning can be harmful for someone with fructose intolerance and it may elevate the cortisol levels in the body which can lead to insulin resistance, says Menon.

Who should eat watermelon on empty stomach?

"A person whose body tolerates fruit well can eat it in the morning for better nutrient absorption. The presence of fibre in the fruit when consumed as whole fruit can help release of glucose in a slower manner and hence, has lower glycaemic index. Choosing the right time to eat the fruit matters as much as choosing the fruit itself," concludes Menon.

