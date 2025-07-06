Vascular surgeon explains what 6 common food cravings say about your health: Constant hunger even after eating to…

Cravings, we all have them. Whether it's an unstoppable urge for chocolate, a sudden obsession with salty snacks, or the strange desire to chew ice, most of us chalk it up to stress or random hunger. But what if your body is actually trying to tell you something? According to Vascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia, certain cravings could be subtle signals of underlying nutrient deficiencies, hormonal shifts, or even early warning signs of health issues. (Also read: NHS surgeon explains how gut health could be the secret to your glowing skin: ‘Your face is a billboard for your gut’ ) Cravings may signal underlying health issues, such as nutrient deficiencies or hormonal imbalances, according to Dr. Sumit Kapadia.(Shutterstock)

In his July 1 Instagram post, Dr Sumit breaks down what 6 common food cravings actually mean and how to respond to them in a healthier, more informed way.

1. Craving salty chips or pickles?

Your body might be under chronic stress or slightly dehydrated. Salt cravings can also point to adrenal fatigue, which impacts energy levels and hormonal balance.

2. Can't stop thinking about chocolate?

You could be low in magnesium, a mineral essential for muscle function, mood regulation, and blood circulation. It's especially common before your period or during emotional burnout.

3. Craving sugar after meals?

This could be a sign of insulin resistance. Your blood sugar likely spiked, then dropped, triggering a quick energy crash and a craving for more sugar.

4. Late-night munchies?

Often linked to poor sleep, cortisol imbalance, or emotional eating. Your body may not need calories; it's crying out for rest and regulation.

5. Always reaching for carbs like bread or pasta?

This might signal low serotonin or gut dysbiosis. Your body's seeking comfort and a quick energy hit, not just the carbs themselves.

6. Constantly hungry even after eating?

It could point to nutrient malabsorption or chronic inflammation. If your cells aren't absorbing nutrients properly, your brain keeps triggering hunger signals.

"Let's stop shaming the symptoms and start understanding what our bodies are really asking for. Have a craving that just won't quit? It might be worth listening in," concludes Dr Sumit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.