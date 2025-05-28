8 bucket list experiences for an unforgettable summer in Europe

An unforgettable summer in Europe is not defined by the number of countries visited - it is shaped by the quality of moments, the depth of experience and the emotions sparked along the way. For travellers looking to create lasting memories, certain experiences rise above the rest. 8 most soul-stirring ways to travel through Europe this summer.(Image by Unsplash)

Europe’s best-kept travel secrets revealed

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings, shared, “Attending an opera at the Arena di Verona remains one of the most magical ways to engage with European art and history. Watching a performance in this ancient Roman amphitheater under the open sky is an emotional experience, bringing centuries of culture alive in a single evening.”

He opined, “In Chamonix, France, the thrill of paragliding offers more than adrenaline. It’s an invitation to view the majestic Alps from a perspective few ever encounter. The blend of exhilaration and serenity leaves a lasting imprint, often described by travelers as one of their most liberating moments. ”

A paraglider flies over the Mont-Blanc mountain from Le Brevent in Chamonix, France, July 20, 2020. (REUTERS)

San Sebastián in Spain is a dream for culinary explorers. Karan Agarwal said, “This coastal city is home to some of Europe’s finest cuisine. From small, bustling pintxo bars to avant-garde Michelin-star restaurants, every meal becomes a story. Participating in curated food trails or chef-led workshops enhances understanding of regional flavors and techniques, creating not just satisfaction, but connection.”

These hands-on European experiences are richer than any souvenir

Further north, the phenomenon of the midnight sun in Norway is a sensory wonder. Karan Agarwal suggested, “Activities such as kayaking in glowing fjords or trekking under a twilight sky provide a surreal and unforgettable way to experience nature in extended daylight.”

According to Karan Agarwal, travellers who value culture and craftsmanship often find joy in hands-on sessions learning traditional glassblowing in Murano, exploring perfumery in Grasse, or spending a day with an artisan cheesemaker in the Swiss countryside. These experiences offer insight into local heritage while allowing visitors to take home more than just souvenirs.

The tiny town of Grasse is known for growing the finest flowers for many of the world’s top perfumers. (Shutterstock)

Provence’s lavender fields and the vineyards of Bordeaux provide the perfect setting for reflective travel. Cycling past rows of blooming purple or sipping wine at a centuries-old estate nurtures a sense of peace and timelessness.

Bucket list experiences are those that spark awe, deepen understanding and enrich the traveller’s journey well beyond the holiday. These are the stories to remember as they reveal not simply where we went but how the experience made us feel.