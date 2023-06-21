Weight loss and fat burning depend on various factors including overall calorie intake, physical activity and individual metabolism hence, it is important to focus on a balanced diet, regular exercise and adopting healthy lifestyle habits for sustainable weight management. Consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can provide personalised guidance and support in achieving your specific goals while certain foods can support a healthy metabolism and aid in weight loss when incorporated into a balanced diet. 7 fat burning foods to eat in summers (Photo by Toni Koraza on Unsplash)

Summer season is the perfect time to focus on your fitness goals and with the hot weather, it is important to stay hydrated and consume foods that can help you burn fat. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Diet Expert, recommended 4 fat burning foods that you can eat in summer:

Cucumber - Cucumbers are low in calories and high in water content, making them a great food to eat when you want to lose weight. They are also rich in fiber, which helps to keep you feeling fuller for longer. You can add sliced cucumbers to your salad or snack on them with some hummus for a healthy and refreshing treat.

Eating the right foods during summer can help you achieve your fitness goals. With these 4 fat burning foods, you can enjoy delicious and healthy meals that will help you burn fat and stay healthy.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dietitian Manpreet Kalra, Founder Director at Nutriapt Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, “Are you looking for easy ways to lose those extra inches and achieve that super fit summer body? Well, weight is not just about calories in and out, rather it's about improving the functionalities of your body that eventually aids in a healthy and sustainable fat loss rather than just temporary weight loss. Do you know alongside a perfectly well-balanced exercise regime, there are simple foods that can help in your weight loss journey? Let us tell you 3 superb foods that help with increasing the functionality of your digestive system to give you a more sustainable weight loss.” She suggested -

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is a good source of acetic acid, therefore it promotes the production of stomach acid, which leads to better digestion for people with low stomach acidity, that eventually leads to a healthy fat loss. It naturally increases insulin sensitivity of the cells that helps to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and melts down that extra fat especially from the belly. You can consume 1 tsp of ACV in a glass of water 30 mins before lunch or dinner and enjoy it’s benefits as an excellent fat burner for you!

Another amazing food you can include in your diet if you are planning to burn those extra calories is green tea. It is a rich source of powerful antioxidant called catechins and bioactive component - caffeine that helps to create a barrier in storing belly fat and boosts metabolism. It helps in reducing the effects of free radicals, that is it helps in giving a feeling of satiety preventing overeating. So, start including at least 1 cup of green tea in your evening meal and reap its benefits. Coriander seeds: Coriander is one of the best foods for the functioning of your thyroid gland as it is rich in vit C, A and K. If the thyroid is working effectively, it automatically leads to a better liver health that eventually leads to rapid fat metabolism in the body that will cause more fat burn than storage. You can consume coriander seeds water as your first drink in the morning by soaking 1 tsp of coriander seeds overnight and consuming it next day by boiling it to half. Losing weight must be a task for many but such small yet effective steps can definitely make your fat loss journey easy. Now, start incorporating the above-mentioned foods in your diet and indulge in its benefits.

These 7 fat burning foods are perfect to eat during the summer season when you want to stay healthy and lose weight. Incorporate them into your diet and see the amazing results!