Did you know a healthy gut could help you work out better? Nutritionist reveals how

If you are someone who likes to work out, your fitness regimen could vary from strength training, running, cardio, or walking 10,000 steps. While exercising is important for boosting your overall health, there are other factors that contribute too. A healthy gut is one of them. A healthy gut helps reduce inflammation, improves nutrient absorption, and supports better energy metabolism, all of which matter when you’re pushing your limits in a long run or intense workout. (Freepik)

According to Gargi Sareen, head nutritionist at Sova Health, emerging research shows that a balanced gut microbiome isn’t just about digestion; it can play a direct role in boosting physical performance, endurance, and even mood.

In an interview with HT Lifestytle, Gargi explained, “A healthy gut helps reduce inflammation, improves nutrient absorption, and supports better energy metabolism, all of which matter when you’re pushing your limits in a long run or intense workout.”

When your gut feels good, your body performs better. (Freepik)

Moreover, studies have found that regular probiotic supplementation can enhance endurance, help manage exercise-related gastrointestinal discomfort, and even support better mental focus during physical activity, the nutritionist stresses.

“Simply put: when your gut feels good, your body performs better,” she stated. Here's how optimising gut health can supercharge your performance:

Muscle building: Gut health and physical performance

According to the nutritionist, muscle development isn't just about what you lift; it’s also about what your body absorbs. She explained, “The gut is critical for digesting and absorbing nutrients such as protein, magnesium, and B-vitamins, all of which are essential for muscle repair and recovery.”

A well-balanced gut microbiome supports:

Faster muscle regeneration post-exercise

Improved endurance and energy efficiency

Reduced inflammation and soreness after workouts

Recommendations

The nutritionist also recommended the best diet to help you achieve great gut health to optimise your workouts.

1. Eat a fibre-rich diet including lentils, beans, whole grains, and colourful vegetables.

2. Fuel post-workout recovery with anti-inflammatory foods like berries, turmeric, and dark leafy greens.

The gut-brain axis

While diet is significant for a great workout, your mental stamina, clarity, and drive also play a huge role. Gargi explained that they aren’t just cognitive traits - they’re deeply biological.

“The gut-brain axis, the communication pathway between the gut and the brain, influences the production of dopamine, the neurotransmitter that governs motivation and focus,” she explained.

She recommended:

1. Prioritising restful, consistent sleep to help the gut reset and repair.

2. Exploring gut microbiome testing for personalised dietary and lifestyle recommendations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.