Chia seeds vs sabja seeds, dietitian explains which is better for you: ‘If you have issues related to cholesterol…’

Superseeds are the latest superfood taking over every health enthusiast's feed, and among them, chia seeds and basil (also known as sabja) seeds take the front row for their several health benefits. But which one is better, and which seed should you consume? Chia seeds and sabja seeds each have their own properties that benefit our health. But, which is better? (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Nephrologist shares 5 ways diet can affect your kidney health and foods to avoid: Excess protein to high salt intake

Chia vs Sabja – which tiny seed wins?

Spoiler alert: They are both amazing. But, according to Shweta J Panchal, dietitian, MSc clinical nutrition, your choice should depend on your goals. In a video shared on April 16, she highlighted the many benefits of eating sabja and chia seeds, clarifying which seed you should eat for which goal.

Chia seeds

1. Good source of Omega-3 fatty acids

It is a very good source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation in your body.

2. Great for heart health

It also promotes your heart health. So, if you have any issues related to cholesterol or heart health, then you should include this in your diet.

3. It is a complete protein

What many people don't know is that these tiny seeds are a complete protein, meaning they contain all 9 essential amino acids. It is a great plant protein to add to your diet. Compared to Sabja seeds, they are higher in protein. Meaning, if you are eating the same quantity of both seeds, Chia seeds have more protein.

4. You stay full for long

They keep you fuller longer, making them a great supplement during weight loss.

5. Great source of micronutrients

They are also a great source of micronutrients, such as Magnesium, Copper, and Selenium. Many of these help in your diabetes management.

Sabja/Basil seeds

1. Helps deal with constipation, acidity, gas, or flatulence

It has a cooling property and contains a lot of fibre, making it great for digestion and summer. If you are suffering from constipation, acidity, gas, or flatulence, it will help relieve all the symptoms.

2. Great source of antioxidants

It also contains a lot of flavonoids and polyphenols, both of which are very good antioxidants.

3. Deals with acne

If you have active or recurring acne, sabja seeds are your go-to option because it has a coolant property.