Jaideep Ahlawat told me I have to develop muscle: Tillotama Shome on 'starting strength training a year ago'

‘I started strength training a year ago’

Strength training, which helps build muscle, thereby improving overall health and athletic performance, has many benefits. Before we get into that, here's what Tillotama revealed about her strength training journey.

Alongside a picture of Jaideep, the actor wrote, “The soulful and gentle giant Jaideep Ahlawat. It is so easy to sit in silence with this man. I made this gentle giant drink my herbal tea from tiny tea cups every night. It is even easier to act with him.”

She added, “He made sure his physiotherapist mobilised my body before his own, during the action sequences, so I don't get hurt. Jaideep told me I have to develop muscle. I started strength training a year ago. I am not part of any alumni or clique and these friendships matter deeply to me. Thank you Jaideep bhai, baaki (the rest) can't say here, but you know.”

How to begin your journey to becoming 'stronger'

Before you check out a 20-minute strength training workout plan for beginners, let's understand what strength training means and its benefits. In a 2020 interview with the Hindustan Times, Australian strength and conditioning coach Vidyut Chojar said strength training can help you 'become stronger'.

An exercise as simple as a push-up can be advocated as strength training. For a beginner, who is unable to get the correct position, it simply begins with a wall pushup, which gradually progresses to a pushup on the floor, also called a horizontal pushup. Vidyut said, “The idea is to develop it slowly in progression and then increase it.”

Some of the benefits of strength training apart from muscular development and maintaining muscle tissue are: it strengthens bones and reduces the risk of injury.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.