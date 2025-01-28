Natasa Stankovic's workout video with Aleksandar Alex Ilic will motivate you to exercise: 'Morning cardio challenge'

Serbian actor and model Natasa Stankovic knows how to use her Monday workout as an opportunity to set a positive tone for the rest of the week. She took to Instagram on Monday to share a gym video of her 'morning cardio challenge' with her workout buddy Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Also read | Heart-healthy habits to incorporate into your daily fitness routine Natasa Stankovic's new video will make you want to hit the gym right now. (Instagram/ Natasa Stankovic)

Watch Natasa Stankovic's workout video

In the gym video, the two alternate between basic jumping off an aerobic stepper and jumping up and down while twisting their torsos from left to right. With this fun video, Natasa and Aleksandar also highlight the joy of exercising with a friend or family member to help keep you motivated.

Exercise tips

Exercise is vital because it strengthens and builds muscle in key body parts, such as the heart and bones hence, experts recommend it should be done every week. But how much exercise do you really need each week?

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sreekanth Shetty, director and HOD of department of sardiology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, said, “In addition to two strength-training sessions, general guidelines suggest 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. Walking is helpful for cardiovascular exercise but it doesn’t improve your muscles, thus for those who say I walk 10,000 steps daily, please remember that just aids in cardiac not strength.”

Cardio health benefits

To achieve weight loss, Dr Sreekanth suggested, “Aim for four to five days of moderate-intensity cardio; however, if your focus is on general health, three days may be sufficient. Cardio is great for enhancing heart health, endurance and calorie burning. Cardio exercises like walking, running, cycling, or swimming should ideally be performed three to five times a week.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.