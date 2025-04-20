Fitness coach shares '7 golden rules for getting rid of belly fat forever': Stop drinking alcohol, get better sleep

In an Instagram post on March 29, online fitness coach Dan Go shared rules that have helped thousands of his clients lose belly fat and 'become the best versions of themselves'. “If you want a flat stomach, you need a guardrail,” he wrote as he explained his '7 golden rules for getting rid of belly fat forever'. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal Want a flat belly? Dan Go suggests 7 rules you should follow for a healthy life. (Representative picture: Pexels)

According to Dan:

1. Stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol affects hormones that control appetite, hunger and stress. It is also high in empty calories, making it more likely to increase your abdominal fat. Want a slim belly? Live a sober life.

2. Match your carbohydrate intake to your activity levels

Carbs are fuel for performance. If you are largely sedentary, then eat less of them. If you are an active person, then eat more of them. Carbs are tools for energy. Match them to fit your lifestyle.

3. Use the 'lean body water system'

Drink water upon walking. Drink water before and after meals. Don't drink water while eating meals. Drink water between meals instead of snacking. This helps you stay fuller throughout the day, which prevents you from eating.

4. Eat a protein-rich, single-ingredient, nutrient-dense diet

Eat .8 gram to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. Aim to get 90 percent of your calories from whole, unprocessed sources. Protein is satiating and whole foods contain more fibre, which will help you feel fuller longer.

5. Use gym to gain muscle

Cardio does not burn as many calories as you think. Yet weight training helps you build muscle, which increases your metabolic rate and helps you burn fat in your sleep. Instead of jumping on a cardio machine to burn fat, use weights for that job.

6. Manage stress levels

When you live a high-stress life, your body produces more cortisol. This increases the accumulation of fat around your belly by increasing your appetite, causing you to eat more. To battle stress, take walks and spend time in nature. In short: recover.

7. Prioritise quality sleep

Lack of sleep increases your appetite, ruins your energy levels and increases hunger. Studies show that people who sleep 5.5 hours or less a night eat and extra 385 calories or more a day. Want a smaller belly? Get better sleep.

Check out Dan's post:

In his caption, he wrote, “Modern life has been designed to keep you fat, sick, and unhealthy, with food so readily available and a lifestyle that is so comfortable that they end up becoming sedentary. We need rules in our lives that not only help us lose belly fat but also make us feel human. These rules have helped thousands of clients and many others drop the belly fat and become the best versions of themselves. Follow them and let me know how they work for you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.