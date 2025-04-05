Fitness trainer shares 'top 10 unhealthiest foods on the planet' and how they harm your body: 'Vegan cheese is terrible'
Vegan cheese ‘is not even real cheese’ and ‘orange juice is a literal sugar drink’, as per fitness coach Lars Meidell. Check out his list of unhealthiest foods.
Lars Meidell is a 'fitness coach for men' who shares health-related content on Instagram. In a post on April 3, he listed the ‘unhealthiest foods’ and warned that making them a regular part of one's diet can have serious negative impacts on one's health. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate
His ‘top 10 unhealthiest foods on the planet’ are a mix of processed, high-sugar, and high-fat foods that can have negative impacts on your health.
Here are the worst offenders, according to Lars, who wrote:
1. Soda
Soda's high sugar content, acidic nature and so called empty calories all points against what is considered healthy. Every time you drink soda bad things are happening internally in your body.
2. Chips
Chips are calorie dense, high in sodium and drenched in seed oils. Highly inflammatory and route to unhealthy weight gain.
3. French fries
The same as qualities as chips but with a dangerous popularity in most countries and almost considered ‘normal’. This food is no normal.
4. Doughnuts
Linked to insulin resistance with it's incredibly high sugar content and unhealthy fats. Imagine fried food in combination with lots of added sugar. Not good.
5. Energy drinks
Has tons of artificial ingredients with high sugar and sodium content. Very processed yet considered ‘normal’ to the younger youth. Stay away.
6. Hot dogs
Processed meats with nitrates has proven to be cancerous, and due to it`s convenience and high fat taste it goes simply unnoticed too often.
7. Vegan cheese
Vegan cheese is terrible. Is not even real cheese so they add fake artificial thickeners, sugars, sodium and worst of all vegetable oils. Everything against what we call a healthier option.
8. Orange juice
Orange juice is a literal sugar drink. Very similar sugar content to soda.
9. White bread
Empty calories, spikes insulin a lot, low in fiber. This food on a consistent basis is gonna have an impact on your health
10. Frozen pizza
Such a processed food. Lots of refined carbs, low quality processed meat and cheese, trans fats. Worst of all goes unoticed is it`s linked to bad eating habits and routines. Combine stress and a bad diet, your health goes down the drain real fast.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.