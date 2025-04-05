Fitness trainer shares 'top 10 unhealthiest foods on the planet' and how they harm your body: 'Vegan cheese is terrible'

Lars Meidell is a 'fitness coach for men' who shares health-related content on Instagram. In a post on April 3, he listed the ‘unhealthiest foods’ and warned that making them a regular part of one's diet can have serious negative impacts on one's health. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Vegan cheese, orange juice and frozen pizza can be nutritional minefields. Here are some of the unhealthiest food options as per a fitness coach. (Instagram/ Lars Meidell)

His ‘top 10 unhealthiest foods on the planet’ are a mix of processed, high-sugar, and high-fat foods that can have negative impacts on your health.

Here are the worst offenders, according to Lars, who wrote:

1. Soda

Soda's high sugar content, acidic nature and so called empty calories all points against what is considered healthy. Every time you drink soda bad things are happening internally in your body.

2. Chips

Chips are calorie dense, high in sodium and drenched in seed oils. Highly inflammatory and route to unhealthy weight gain.

3. French fries

The same as qualities as chips but with a dangerous popularity in most countries and almost considered ‘normal’. This food is no normal.

4. Doughnuts

Linked to insulin resistance with it's incredibly high sugar content and unhealthy fats. Imagine fried food in combination with lots of added sugar. Not good.

5. Energy drinks

Has tons of artificial ingredients with high sugar and sodium content. Very processed yet considered ‘normal’ to the younger youth. Stay away.

6. Hot dogs

Processed meats with nitrates has proven to be cancerous, and due to it`s convenience and high fat taste it goes simply unnoticed too often.

7. Vegan cheese

Vegan cheese is terrible. Is not even real cheese so they add fake artificial thickeners, sugars, sodium and worst of all vegetable oils. Everything against what we call a healthier option.

8. Orange juice

Orange juice is a literal sugar drink. Very similar sugar content to soda.

9. White bread

Empty calories, spikes insulin a lot, low in fiber. This food on a consistent basis is gonna have an impact on your health

10. Frozen pizza

Such a processed food. Lots of refined carbs, low quality processed meat and cheese, trans fats. Worst of all goes unoticed is it`s linked to bad eating habits and routines. Combine stress and a bad diet, your health goes down the drain real fast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.