Stanford gastroenterologist says ‘10 gram of fibre in your diet lowers colon cancer risk by 10%’; 4 ways to prevent it

In an Instagram post shared on August 15, Dr Wendi, a Stanford gastroenterologist, stressed that ‘you are way too hot to let colorectal (colon) cancer be the reason that you go.’ The video highlights how colorectal cancer is now the number two cancer killer of women and the number one for men. Therefore, it is important to know ways to prevent it. Let's find out what the gastroenterologist shared. According to the gastroenterologist, studies have shown that for every 10 grams of fibre you add to your diet, you decrease your risk of colon cancer by about 10 percent. (Representation pic: Shutterstock)

When should you get an immediate colonoscopy?

As someone whose job it is to diagnose and prevent colorectal cancer, Dr Wendi listed everything one needs to know about either preventing colorectal cancer or at least catching it early while it's still curable. She mentioned a few warning signs one should look out for and get an immediate colonoscopy. The symptoms are:

Blood in your stool

Pencil-thin stools, or

Iron deficiency anaemia

4 ways to prevent colorectal/colon cancer

She also mentioned ways to prevent it:

1. Eat your fibre

According to the gastroenterologist, studies have shown that for every 10 grams of fibre you add to your diet, you decrease your risk of colon cancer by about 10 percent.

2. Avoid processed red meats

Warning against regular consumption of red meat, Dr Wendi said, “I know they taste really good; I love bacon, but I try to eat it only once in a while because it has a strong association with colon cancer.”

3. Avoid alcohol

According to the gastroenterologist, just as one should avoid red meat, the same goes for alcohol. She explained, “Alcohol is not just bad for your liver; its use is associated with the development of lots of different cancers, including colon cancer.”

4. Family history

Finally, the gastroenterologist stressed the importance of knowing your family history, not just of cancer but also high-risk polyps, because you might be able to get earlier screening colonoscopies.

'Don't let somebody else tell you you're too young to get cancer…'

While the above-mentioned symptoms should push you to see your doctor, the gastroenterologist warned that if you're not having any symptoms, get a colonoscopy as soon as you're of screening age. She added, “Don't let somebody else tell you you're too young to get cancer.”

