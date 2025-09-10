Gastroenterologist warns ‘obesity can trigger diabetes, cancer, liver disease in young people’; shares prevention tips

Today's generation of teens faces challenges their parents never did, processed food, digital lifestyles, and fewer opportunities for physical activity. All of this is driving a worrying rise in obesity among young people, and the impact goes far beyond appearance. Obesity in teens linked to higher risk of liver disease, warns Dr. Ranjan.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Piyush Ranjan, DM Gastroenterology and Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, shares insights on why obese teenagers face a higher risk of liver disease later in life and offers practical tips to safeguard liver health. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist says tea on empty stomach is ‘basically acid’; explains how it affects gut and liver )

Is it possible that teenagers who are obese are at higher risk of developing severe liver disease or liver cancer later in life?

"There is a high prevalence of fatty liver disease in teenagers and adolescents. Indian studies show rates of up to 38% in this age group. These individuals are at a higher risk of developing cirrhosis and liver cancer at a younger age," says Dr. Piyush.

If obesity goes untreated, what other complications can it cause?

Dr. Ranjan explains, "Untreated obesity is a risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke. It also predisposes individuals to kidney disease and increases the risk of cancers such as colon, pancreas, esophagus, breast, and ovary."

Are obese people more than twice as likely to develop liver disease in later life compared to men with normal weight?

According to Dr. Ranjan, obese individuals do have a significantly higher risk of developing liver disease. "Various studies suggest different risk levels, but the link between obesity and liver disease is well established," he adds.

Dr. Ranjan recommends the following prevention tips

Adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Avoid high-fat, energy-dense foods and high-calorie carbohydrates.

Engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight and prevent obesity.

