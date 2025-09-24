AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 powerful veggies you need to add to your diet

Eating a balanced diet is one of the most effective ways to support overall health, yet vegetables often get overlooked on many plates. While they may not be everyone’s favourite, including a variety of vegetables can help prevent and manage a host of health problems - from improving gut and liver function to supporting metabolism, heart health, and immunity. Simple additions to your daily meals can make a big difference, turning nutrition into a powerful tool for long-term wellbeing. Vegetables are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.(Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 herbs and spices that can naturally boost gut health: From ginger to rosemary

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared eight vegetables he recommends every one to add to their diet. On September 24, he shared an Instagram post outlining the nutritional perks of these vegetables and their role in promoting overall health. He adds, “These veggies do more than fill your plate; they fuel your gut, liver, and overall health.”

Broccoli

According to Dr Sethi, cruciferous vegetables are excellent in reducing inflammation. He highlights that broccoli is rich in sulforaphane, which supports liver detox and healthy gut microbiome.

Beetroot

Dr Sethi says that beets are “packed with nitrates for better blood flow, plus betaine to support liver health and digestion.”

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibres and antioxidants like beta carotene. According to the gastroenterologist, “They feed good gut bacteria and support healthy bowel movements.”

Spinach and leafy greens

Green leafy vegetables like spinach are “loaded with magnesium, folate, and prebiotic fibres that help diversify your gut bacteria.”

Brussels sprouts

The gut health expert terms brussels sprouts as a “cruciferous powerhouse” that is rich in fibres and compounds that decrease the risk of colon cancer. He recommends roasting them, which enhances flavours without losing nutritional value.

Cauliflower

According to Dr Sethi, cauliflower is a versatile vegetable which is crucial for brain health and liver function. It is loaded with choline, and low in calories.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist says this ‘mystery digestive issue’ could be the reason for your constant coughing

Carrot

The gastroenterologist mentions that carrots are rich in carotenoids, which are highly beneficial for skin and eye health. In addition to that, the fibres in carrots act as prebiotics, feeding beneficial gut bacteria.

Karela

Dr Sethi considers karela or bitter melons as “a powerhouse for blood sugar control, packed with unique phytonutrients.” It is excellent for gut health and promotes good metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.