Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch: High-Protein One-Pot Rice Meal With Vegetables and Soya Chunks
Soya Chunk Pulao is a high-protein one-pot rice meal made with vegetables and spices for an easy, healthy, and filling lunch.
Soya Chunk Pulao is a simple one-pot meal that brings together fragrant rice, mild spices, and protein-rich soya chunks in a way that feels fresh and easy for busy afternoons. Soya chunks are made from soy flour after the oil is removed, which gives them a very high protein content. A small bowl of soya chunks contains much more protein than many other vegetarian ingredients. That makes this soya chunk pulao a great option for high-protein lunch ideas and vegetarian protein meals.
Unlike regular vegetable pulao, soya chunk pulao has a firmer and slightly chewy texture because of the soya chunks. The rice stays soft, the vegetables add a gentle crunch, and the soya pieces soak up all the flavours of mint, coriander, spices, and lemon. A little curd or coconut yogurt on the side makes the meal even fresher during summer.
Fresh peas, carrots, mint, lemon juice, and whole spices naturally add flavour. Brown rice, millet rice, or hand-pounded rice can also be used instead of white rice for a more nutritious version. Every spoonful gives protein, fibre, iron, and energy in a meal that is easy to prepare and easy to enjoy.
Difference Between Soya Chunk Pulao and Regular Vegetable Pulao
Soya Chunk Pulao
Regular Vegetable Pulao
Contains soya chunks along with vegetables
Contains only vegetables
Rich in protein and fibre
Lower in protein
Slightly chewy texture from soya chunks
Soft texture throughout
More suitable for a high protein lunch
Better for a lighter meal
Keeps you energetic for longer hours
May need another protein dish on the side
Works well as a complete vegetarian protein meal
Usually paired with dal or curd
Meal Overview
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Calories: 320–350 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly spiced, slightly tangy, herby, and fresh
- Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates
- Difficulty: Easy
Fresh and Protein-Rich Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Summer Lunches
Soft rice, juicy vegetables, and flavourful soya chunks come together in this easy one-pot pulao. Mint, coriander, lemon, and whole spices give the dish a fresh summer taste, while carrots and peas add a slight sweetness and gentle crunch. Every bite feels light yet rich in flavour, making it perfect for lunch boxes, afternoon meals, or a quick family lunch.
Ingredients
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 1 cup soya chunks
- 2 tablespoons oil or ghee
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1 medium tomato, chopped
- 1/2 cup carrot, chopped
- 1/2 cup green peas
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 2 tablespoons mint leaves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 cloves
- 1 small cinnamon stick
- 2 green cardamoms
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash the basmati rice well and soak it in water for 15 minutes. Drain and keep aside. Boil the soya chunks in hot water for 5 minutes, squeeze out the extra water, and keep them ready.
- Heat oil or ghee in a pressure cooker or deep pan. Add cumin, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. Let them cook for a few seconds until fragrant.
- Add sliced onions and cook until light golden. Mix in ginger-garlic paste and green chilli. Stir for one minute.
- Add tomatoes, carrots, and peas. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add turmeric, coriander powder, salt, and garam masala.
- Mix in the soya chunks, mint, and coriander leaves. Add the soaked rice and stir gently so the grains do not break.
- Pour in 2 cups water and lemon juice. Cover and cook for 2 whistles in a pressure cooker or for 15 minutes in a covered pan until the rice is cooked.
- Let the pulao rest for 5 minutes. Fluff gently with a fork and serve with curd, cucumber raita, or fresh salad.
Tips to Perfect This Recipe
- Soak the rice for at least 15 minutes so the grains stay separate after cooking.
- Boil the soya chunks properly and squeeze out all the extra water to remove any raw smell.
- Add mint and coriander near the end so the pulao keeps a fresh flavour.
- Use brown rice or millet rice for a more fibre-rich version.
- A spoon of roasted peanuts or cashews can add extra crunch.
- Lemon juice should be added before cooking for a fresher taste.
- Avoid adding too much water because soya chunks also release moisture while cooking.
- Curd, coconut yogurt, or cucumber raita make a healthy side dish for this pulao.
Nutrients Inside This Protein-Packed Soya Chunk Pulao
A serving of soya chunk pulao gives a good mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to USDA">USDA, soya chunks increase the protein level, while vegetables and rice provide energy and important nutrients for daily meals.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
340 calories
Protein
16 g
Carbohydrates
42 g
Fibre
6 g
Fat
10 g
Calcium
72 mg
Potassium
320 mg
Iron
3.8 mg
How Each Ingredient Adds Nutrition to the Meal
Every ingredient in this healthy pulao adds something useful. Soya chunks give protein, vegetables add fibre and vitamins">fibre and vitamins, and lemon helps the body absorb iron better.
Ingredient
Main Benefit
Soya Chunks
High protein and iron
Basmati Rice
Gives energy and keeps the meal light
Green Peas
Adds fibre and plant protein
Carrot
Rich in vitamin A
Mint Leaves
Gives freshness and supports digestion
Lemon Juice
Adds vitamin C and improves iron absorption
Onion and Tomato
Add flavour, antioxidants, and moisture
FAQs
Can soya chunk pulao be made without rice?
Yes. Quinoa, millet, broken wheat, or brown rice can be used instead of basmati rice.
Is soya chunk pulao good for weight management?
Yes. The high protein and fibre content can help keep hunger away for a longer time and may support healthy weight management.
Can this recipe be packed in a lunch box?
Yes. Soya chunk pulao stays fresh for several hours and works well for school or office lunch boxes.
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