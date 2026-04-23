Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch: High-Protein One-Pot Rice Meal With Vegetables and Soya Chunks

Soya Chunk Pulao is a simple one-pot meal that brings together fragrant rice, mild spices, and protein-rich soya chunks in a way that feels fresh and easy for busy afternoons. Soya chunks are made from soy flour after the oil is removed, which gives them a very high protein content. A small bowl of soya chunks contains much more protein than many other vegetarian ingredients. That makes this soya chunk pulao a great option for high-protein lunch ideas and vegetarian protein meals. Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch (Freepik)

Unlike regular vegetable pulao, soya chunk pulao has a firmer and slightly chewy texture because of the soya chunks. The rice stays soft, the vegetables add a gentle crunch, and the soya pieces soak up all the flavours of mint, coriander, spices, and lemon. A little curd or coconut yogurt on the side makes the meal even fresher during summer.

Fresh peas, carrots, mint, lemon juice, and whole spices naturally add flavour. Brown rice, millet rice, or hand-pounded rice can also be used instead of white rice for a more nutritious version. Every spoonful gives protein, fibre, iron, and energy in a meal that is easy to prepare and easy to enjoy.