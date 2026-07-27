Who is Elijah Bieniemy? Chilling details out as Eric Bieniemy’s son booked into custody after Mia Bieniemy shooting
Mia Bieniemy, spouse of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot by their son at their residence in Virginia, as per a new report.
The son of Eric Bieniemy, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after police were called to the scene regarding a shooting involving the coach's wife.
According to records from the Loudon County jail, 27-year-old Elijah Bieniemy was booked at 2:41 a.m. on July 27. Police arrived at Eric Bieniemy's residence around 7:30 p.m. in response to a report of a woman being shot.
They located an adult woman with multiple gunshot wounds and promptly transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for serious injuries.
The sheriff's office has not disclosed the identity of the shooting victim. Nevertheless, ESPN has reported that the victim is Mia Bieniemy.
Also Read: Eric Bieniemy’s wife and kids: All we know about Chiefs coordinator's wheel-bound son amid Mia Bieniemy shooting tragedy
Elijah Bieniemy arrested on firearm charges
On Monday morning, USA Today journalist Ayre Pulli reported that police have charged Elijah Bieniemy with three offenses related to shooting incidents.
“BREAKING: Elijah Bieniemy, the son of Eric and Mia Bieniemy, has been charged with three felonies, per sources: • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony • Malicious wounding • Discharging a firearm within a building,” Pulli stated on X. “Bieniemy was arraigned early Monday morning.”
Elijah Bieniemy sent to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center
He has been admitted to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is currently being held without the possibility of bond.
According to investigators, the case is still under investigation; however, they do not consider there to be an ongoing threat to the public.
Kansas City Chiefs issues statement
The Chiefs issued a statement suggesting that they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family," yet they did not disclose further details.
Eric Bieniemy is currently in St. Joseph, Missouri, participating in the Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Earlier this year, he returned to Kansas City to assume the position of offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, a role he previously held from 2018 to 2022.
Prior to rejoining the Chiefs’ coaching staff, he had coaching stints with the Washington Commanders, UCLA Bruins, and the Chicago Bears.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More