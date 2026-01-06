Hilton Hotels in Minneapolis under fire for denying bookings for ICE agents: ‘Shame’

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged in a social media post that immigration agents trying to book stays at Hilton's Minneapolis location were denied reservation. The DHS claimed that reservations made using the official email IDs of DHS agents were canceled by Hilton, saying that they are not allowing immigration agents to stay at the property. The Capital Hilton hotel in Washington DC. (Representational)(Reuters)

"Hilton Hotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement," DHS said in a post on X, sharing screenshots of the cancelation emails received by the agents.

"When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations," the DHS added.

The post sparked massive backlash against Hilton Hotels. Social media, especially the conservatives, were furious and expressed frustration with Hilton's decision.

“Absolutely Unacceptable Actions by @HiltonHotels , as they have sided with Criminals and Terrorists over Law Enforcement and U.S. Citizens,” one user wrote. “I encourage other Companies, Businesses, and Individuals to review their contracts and/or services with Hilton and make their voices heard.”

“I guess I won’t be booking anymore rooms with you even though Iam an Honors Member , if you won’t let our government officials ie ICE stay with you . Shame on you,” wrote another.

“Hilton Hotels, as a Diamond member with 30 stays just this past year, you have lost this customer. I stand for law and order. You clearly stand for criminal illegal aliens" said one.

“Hilton Hotels has decided it doesn't want the business of patriotic citizens across the West. Don't let them forget,” quipped one.

“If reporting is true that the Hilton Hotel in Minneapolis is refusing to book rooms for federal agents, conservatives everywhere should boycott Hilton Hotels everywhere. See how they like that. Cancel culture can work both ways,” noted one.

Who Owns Hilton Hotels?

The brand, Hilton Hotels, is owned by the publicly traded company Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It controls the Hilton hotel brands and licenses them to franchisees worldwide; however, actual hotel properties are typically owned or operated by other companies under franchise or management agreements.

Institutional investors, such as The Vanguard Group, Inc. and BlackRock, Inc., hold significant shares of Hilton Worldwide.