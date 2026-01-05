‘I am a decent man, I was kidnapped’; Here's what Nicolas Maduro and his wife said in Manhattan court

Nicolas Maduro, the captured Venezuelan President, entered a plea of “not guilty” to all four charges brought against him during a court appearance on Monday. The charges against him include conspiracy related to drug terrorism, conspiracy for the importation of cocaine, and possession of machine guns and explosive devices. Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance.(REUTERS)

“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man,” Maduro stated to Judge Alvin Hellerstein during the court proceedings.

Maduro informed New York federal judge that it was the “very first time” he had encountered the indictment and expressed a desire to “read it personally.”

He then asserted to the judge that he had been “kidnapped” from his residence, Daily Mail reported.

When Hellerstein requested him to identify himself, Maduro replied that he is the president of Venezuela and stated that he was “captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela.”

Maduros claim they got injuries during abduction

When questioned about his ability to follow the court proceedings, Maduro responded that he has comprehended it and he is also taking notes.

“I would like to ask that my notes be respected and that I be allowed to keep them,” he told the judge.

Hellerstein then replied, “I believe you are entitled to keep them.”

Maduro's attorney informed the judge that there are certain “health and medical concerns” for Maduro that will necessitate attention.

A lawyer representing his wife, Cilia Flores, also remarked, “as you can seen,” she suffered “significant injuries during her abduction.”

Flores also entered a plea of not guilty. She referred to herself as the “first lady of the Republic of Venezuela” and asserted that she is “not guilty, completely innocent”.

Attorneys representing Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, stated that their clients will not pursue bail at this moment. The lawyers further stated that they will file an application at a future date.

Next hearing on March 17

The next hearing the case will take place on March 17.

Before departing, Maduro reportedly shook hands with his lawyer and handed his notes to a US Marshalm Daily Mail reported.