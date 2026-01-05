‘Handcuffed and limping’, Nicolas Maduro and wife arrive in Manhattan for first court appearance after Trump's capture

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife arrived in Manhattan on Monday for their initial court appearance in the United States. The development comes after their shocking capture following US strikes in Caracas. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores moved out of a helicopter, as Maduro heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray(REUTERS)

Maduro was transported by helicopter to a heliport in Manhattan, located near the federal courthouse, before being moved into an armored vehicle.

The Venezuelan leader is facing charges related to narcotrafficking and weapons offenses, with US officials alleging that he led a criminal organization while in office.

Dressed in a tan prison jumpsuit and vivid orange shoes, handcuffed Maduro was seen limping slightly while being escorted by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration. His wife Cilia Flores was also seen accompanying him.

Maduro and his wife to appear before judge

Maduro and his spouse will appear before a judge at noon for a brief yet mandatory legal proceeding, which is likely to initiate a lengthy legal battle regarding his potential trial in the US.

The couple was escorted under armed security early Monday from the Brooklyn detention facility where they have been held to a courthouse in Manhattan.

As a criminal defendant within the US legal framework, Maduro will possess the same rights as any individual accused of a crime, including the entitlement to a trial by a jury composed of ordinary New Yorkers.

Delcy Rodríguez demands return of Maduro

Delcy Rodríguez, the newly appointed interim president of Venezuela, has called for the US to return Maduro, who has consistently denied any participation in drug trafficking. However, late Sunday, she adopted a more conciliatory stance in a social media message, expressing a desire for collaboration with President Donald Trump and advocating for “respectful relations” with the US.

After Maduro's capture, Trump stated that the US would temporarily “run” Venezuela, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified on Sunday that the US would not manage the country on a daily basis, apart from enforcing an existing “oil quarantine.”

On Sunday, Trump hinted at his intention to expand American influence further within the western hemisphere.