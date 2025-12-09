Tara Sutaria revisits Jennifer Lopez’s Maid in Manhattan gown with a modern couture spin

Tara Sutaria stepped onto the red carpet in a peach-toned gown that felt instantly familiar, especially to anyone who grew up on early-2000s rom-coms. The look nodded directly to Jennifer Lopez’s memorable evening gown from Maid in Manhattan, a film moment that has stayed lodged in pop culture long after the credits rolled. Tara Sutaria recreates Jennifer Lopez’s Maid in Manhattan gown look.(Instagram/tarasutaria)

The reference landed without explanation. It was just a clean, thoughtful recreation that trusted the audience to catch it.

Tara Sutaria's modern take on a rom-com classic

Sutaria’s gown came from designers Gauri & Nainika, who reworked the original look into something pared back and current. The strapless nude-peach silhouette stayed true to the softness of Lopez’s gown while leaning into sculpted tailoring and restraint.

No embellishments were fighting for attention. The fabric carried the look. So did the fit.

Accessories stayed minimal. Sutaria wore a diamond-studded necklace and matching earrings, sharp enough to cut through the warmth of the gown without overwhelming it. The jewellery added light, not noise.

Her makeup was subtle and personal. Sutaria styled it herself, sticking to dewy neutrals and soft pinks. The palette echoed early-2000s beauty without slipping into nostalgia cosplay. Hair followed the same logic. A sleek bun, polished and deliberate, tied the look back to the film’s red-carpet scene where simplicity did all the work.

Tara Sutaria's tribute to classic rom-com

Sutaria shared the look on Instagram with a caption that made the intent clear. She wrote, “An homage to one of my favourite costumes worn by an actress in film, ever. Jennifer Lopez in Maid in Manhattan. She was/is the epitome of elegance and glamour and I have to thank @gauriandnainika for recreating our version of the evening gown for me.. Make up by me.”

The result felt controlled and sincere. A fashion memory reframed for 2025: Less spectacle and more confidence. Sutaria did not try to outdo the original. She let it breathe, then gave it her own shape.