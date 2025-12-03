INTERVIEW || Tara Sutaria admits she is very protective of her personal life: ‘I share what I’m comfortable with’

It’s been over six years decade since Tara Sutaria stepped into Bollywood, and ever since, she has remained in the spotlight, not just for her work, but also for her personal life, especially her current relationship with Veer Pahariya. However, Tara is clear about one thing: her personal space is sacred. At the moment, Tara Sutaria is dating Veer Pahariya.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that she firmly believes in drawing boundaries and shares only as much as she feels genuinely comfortable with.

On keeping her private life off the grid

Tara, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, confesses that she has grown accustomed to life under the arc lights, and learned to navigate the constant scrutiny that comes with fame.

“I navigate the scrutiny and attention that comes with fame with grace and perspective. I’ve learned not to take everything personally and to focus on the love, not the noise,” Tara tells us.

But does it ever feel that she is under a microscope? The actor admits that it happens often. “I just step back, disconnect, and return to my core -- my family and close friends keep me grounded and sane,” adds Tara, who was recently seen promoting PepsiCo’s new gourmet offering with the launch of chip brand Red Rock Deli, which is originally from Australia.

The actor frequently finds herself in the news for her relationship with Veer, from sharing candid moments on social media to being spotted with him around the city. However, despite the buzz, she has chosen to maintain silence and has refrained from discussing the relationship publicly.

When it comes to drawing boundaries between her personal life and public image, Tara is unwavering. “I’m very protective of my personal life. I share what I’m comfortable with, and I keep the rest sacred,” Tara explains.

On her Bollywood career

Tara is known for Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and films such Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, and Ek Villain Returns. Tara was also seen in OTT project, Apurva.

Speaking about her Bollywood journey, the 30-year-old says she’s in no rush and prefers to move at her own pace.

“I want my choices to reflect quality and honesty. I don’t want to rush. I want to grow with every project I take on,” says Tara, who was most recently seen in a song video opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Here, she also speaks about the pressure to conform to certain expectations in the industry. “I handle them all by being true to who I am. I’ve learned that authenticity always shines through, even when it’s not the easiest route,” she says.

But is it easy to stay selective in Bollywood? “Not always easy, but definitely worth it. I’d rather wait for the right story than take on something that doesn’t feel authentic,” adds the actor, who is yet to announce her next project officially.