Tara Sutaria calls Veer Pahariya her 'husband', is this an announcement in disguise? Watch

In the entertaining video, Tara accuses Orry and asks, "Have you been sleeping with my husband?", and Orry replied with a nonchalant "Yeah", glancing at Veer standing behind him. Tara then throws a hysterical question, "How do you sleep at night?" and Orry replies, "With you husband" and Veer signals a shocking denial! The video ends with Tara screaming at Orry's audacity!

However, it is their recent video that has caught everyone's attention where Tara refers to Veer as her husband! The video was made during Tara's recent birthday party in Maldives, where she wore a shimmering golden outfit. The viral video also features Orry, who is close friends with them.

Actor-couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's love life is always of interest to their fans. From their exotic vacations to red carpet appearances, both of them give major relationship goals ever since they went public with their relationship in July this year.

The comment section of the video is both star studded and filled with curious fans who believe that this a big "Yes" to a proposal. Tara wrote, "Ded" and Veer commented with hiding eyes emoticons. Quick to take notice of the video, a follower commented, "Husband?", while another one wrote, "What ???? Tarasutaria got married ?" Another follower made a hilarious comment about Tara and Jahnvi Kapoor, who is dating Veer's elder brother Shikhar Pahariya. The follower wrote, "Already imagining Tara and Jhanvi as Jethani Devrani"

About Tara and Veer's relationship Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship suddenly came to light earlier this year in July, after he dropped a flirtatious comment on one of her Instagram posts. Tara had shared behind-the-scenes photos from her new music video Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and captioned it as “Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu.”

In the comments section, Veer wrote, "My 🌟❤️" he wrote, adding a red heart and a star emoji. Tara's response? Even more telling: "Mine🧿❤️," with an evil eye and another red heart."

Post that, the couple became more comfortable with expressing love in public. From blowing flying kisses to holding hands and appearing on red carpet together, there is no stopping them.

If the fan theories are anything to go by, an official announcements might be on cards soon.