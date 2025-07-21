‘Mine,’ says Tara Sutaria after Veer Pahariya drops a flirty comment on her post; dating rumours heat up

Is another Pahariya brother officially off the market? While Veer Pahariya has been making headlines for his Bollywood debut in Sky Force, it's his recent online banter with actor Tara Sutaria that has everyone wondering if there’s more than just a friendly spark. Netizens are convinced that something romantic is brewing, and one steamy Instagram exchange has only added fuel to the fire. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

It all began when Tara Sutaria shared behind-the-scenes photos from her new music video Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon. Dressed in a shimmering backless mini dress with a thigh-high slit, Tara looked every bit the glam muse opposite Dhillon, who appeared in a crisp white shirt and undone bowtie. Her caption? As romantic as it gets: “Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu.”

But what really got fans talking was Veer’s comment on the post:“My 🌟❤️” he wrote, adding a red heart and a star emoji. Tara’s response? Even more telling: “Mine🧿❤️,” with an evil eye and another red heart. Cue instant internet chaos. Fans immediately jumped into the comments, screaming (digitally, of course): “Is that trueee ? 👀” asked one user. Another wrote, “What's going on guys?????👀😮” One fan summed up the mood perfectly: “Someone throw me into the Arabian Sea RIGHT NOW!!”

Not-so-secret sightings

This isn’t the first time Tara and Veer have been linked. Rumours of a romance started after Tara’s split from Aadar Jain. Since then, she and Veer have been spotted leaving a popular Mumbai restaurant on the same night — separately, but just enough for fans to connect the dots. Earlier this month, the two also walked the ramp as showstoppers at a fashion event, and were rumoured to have vacationed in Capri, Italy, after sharing yacht photos from what looked like the same trip.

What’s Thodi Si Daaru got to do with it?

Tara’s latest music video, Thodi Si Daaru, is quickly becoming a party anthem. Featuring the sizzling onscreen pairing of Tara and AP Dhillon, the track — sung by Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal — is heavy on mood, rhythm, and slow-burn chemistry. But while fans loved the visuals, it was that one-word comment from Veer that stole the spotlight. So… are they or aren’t they? Neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed anything, but if the emojis are any clue, love might already be in the air.