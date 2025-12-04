Edit Profile
    Worli dominates India’s ₹40-crore-plus luxury real estate market, logs ₹5,500 crore in two years

    Premium tower apartments in Worli now command 65,000 to 1,00,000+ per sq ft, pricing that positions it as India’s equivalent of New York’s Lower Manhattan

    Published on: Dec 04, 2025 1:44 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Across India. from Bengaluru’s tech corridors to Delhi’s power hubs, Worli alone accounts for nearly half of all residential transactions above 40 crore. The neighbourhood’s concentration of wealth is evident: in just two years, more than 30 homes priced above 40 crore each were sold, totalling over 5,500 crore and resetting India’s luxury real estate hierarchy, according to a report.

    Mumbai real estate: Over the past three years, Worli has also logged more than 20 individual residential transactions exceeding ₹100 crore (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
    In 2025, one of the country’s costliest apartment deals was struck here, with two duplexes selling for over 700 crore. Over the past three years, Worli has also logged more than 20 individual residential transactions exceeding 100 crore, as per data from the ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth report, The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli.

    “Worli today represents something larger than a luxury residential market. It is the physical manifestation of India's wealth concentration, a 40% stranglehold on the nation's ultra-high-net-worth residential transactions, commanding prices that rival global peers, supported by 69,000+ crore infrastructure ecosystem, and fed by an incoming 36,000+ crore pipeline,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group, adding “40% of India's entire ultra-luxury apartment market is now Worli.”

    The report, The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli by ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth, analysed transactions through October 2025.

    How much do premium tower apartments in Worli cost?

    Premium tower apartments in Worli now command 65,000 to 1,00,000+ per sq. ft, a pricing that positions it as India's equivalent to New York's Lower Manhattan, not merely in aspiration, but in hard economics, it noted.

    The price-to-size matrix in Worli is sharply defined: homes below 8 crore typically fall under 1,000 sq ft, while those priced between 8 crore and 16 crore span 1,000–2,000 sq ft. Apartments in the 16–24 crore bracket generally measure 2,000–3,000 sq ft, and those between 24 crore and 32 crore range from 3,000–4,000 sq ft. At the top end, residences priced above 32 crore offer more than 4,000 sq ft of ultra-premium living space, the report noted.

    Two decades of relentless development have transformed from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. There are nearly 4-5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space currently under construction in Worli, the report said.

    Supporting infrastructure, 69,000+ crores in completed or ongoing infrastructure projects now ribbon through the Worli micro-market. The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link and partially operational Mumbai Coastal Road are new economic corridors reshaping Mumbai's geography, the report said.

    Commercial office market

    Commercial office space in Worli commands 180-375 per sq. ft. monthly rents with a 8.1% vacancy rate. In India's commercial real estate context, this is scarcity pricing which signals that institutional capital sees Worli not as a residential-only play but as Mumbai's emerging central business district, it noted.

    36,000+ crore incoming project pipeline

    Since 2023, land deals worth over 7,600 crore have closed in and around Worli, carrying a revenue potential of more than 36,000 crore. In the residential segment alone, projects valued at 19,000–21,000 crore are currently under construction. Looking ahead, at least 40 acres of upcoming developments by some of India’s most reputed developers are in the pipeline, a land bank poised to generate tens of thousands of crores in future transaction value, the report said.

