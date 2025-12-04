Worli dominates India’s ₹40-crore-plus luxury real estate market, logs ₹5,500 crore in two years

Across India. from Bengaluru’s tech corridors to Delhi’s power hubs, Worli alone accounts for nearly half of all residential transactions above ₹40 crore. The neighbourhood’s concentration of wealth is evident: in just two years, more than 30 homes priced above ₹40 crore each were sold, totalling over ₹5,500 crore and resetting India’s luxury real estate hierarchy, according to a report. Mumbai real estate: Over the past three years, Worli has also logged more than 20 individual residential transactions exceeding ₹100 crore (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

In 2025, one of the country’s costliest apartment deals was struck here, with two duplexes selling for over ₹700 crore. Over the past three years, Worli has also logged more than 20 individual residential transactions exceeding ₹100 crore, as per data from the ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth report, The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli.

“Worli today represents something larger than a luxury residential market. It is the physical manifestation of India's wealth concentration, a 40% stranglehold on the nation's ultra-high-net-worth residential transactions, commanding prices that rival global peers, supported by ₹69,000+ crore infrastructure ecosystem, and fed by an incoming ₹36,000+ crore pipeline,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group, adding “40% of India's entire ultra-luxury apartment market is now Worli.”

The report, The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli by ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth, analysed transactions through October 2025.

How much do premium tower apartments in Worli cost? Premium tower apartments in Worli now command ₹65,000 to ₹1,00,000+ per sq. ft, a pricing that positions it as India's equivalent to New York's Lower Manhattan, not merely in aspiration, but in hard economics, it noted.

The price-to-size matrix in Worli is sharply defined: homes below ₹8 crore typically fall under 1,000 sq ft, while those priced between ₹8 crore and ₹16 crore span 1,000–2,000 sq ft. Apartments in the ₹16–24 crore bracket generally measure 2,000–3,000 sq ft, and those between ₹24 crore and ₹32 crore range from 3,000–4,000 sq ft. At the top end, residences priced above ₹32 crore offer more than 4,000 sq ft of ultra-premium living space, the report noted.

Two decades of relentless development have transformed from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. There are nearly 4-5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space currently under construction in Worli, the report said.

Supporting infrastructure, ₹69,000+ crores in completed or ongoing infrastructure projects now ribbon through the Worli micro-market. The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link and partially operational Mumbai Coastal Road are new economic corridors reshaping Mumbai's geography, the report said.

Commercial office market Commercial office space in Worli commands ₹180-375 per sq. ft. monthly rents with a 8.1% vacancy rate. In India's commercial real estate context, this is scarcity pricing which signals that institutional capital sees Worli not as a residential-only play but as Mumbai's emerging central business district, it noted.

₹ 36,000+ crore incoming project pipeline Since 2023, land deals worth over ₹7,600 crore have closed in and around Worli, carrying a revenue potential of more than ₹36,000 crore. In the residential segment alone, projects valued at ₹19,000–21,000 crore are currently under construction. Looking ahead, at least 40 acres of upcoming developments by some of India’s most reputed developers are in the pipeline, a land bank poised to generate tens of thousands of crores in future transaction value, the report said.

