NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan purchases ₹10 crore apartment in Lodha World Towers, Worli, Mumbai

National Stock Exchange Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan, has purchased a 1,900 sq ft apartment for nearly ₹10 crore in Lodha World Towers, located in Mumbai’s Worli area, according to documents accessed by Liases Foras Real Estate Research & Rating Pvt Ltd. National Stock Exchange managing director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, has purchased a 1,900 sq ft flat for nearly ₹10 crore in Lodha World Towers in Mumbai. ( Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Chauhan bought the apartment on the 11th floor of The World Towers complex on Senapati Bapat Marg, Upper Worli. The unit comes with three car parking spaces and has a registered value of ₹9.93 crore, the documents showed.

As per the agreement to sell, the total area of the apartment is 1,989.31 sq. ft. The property was purchased from Lodha Developers Limited (formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited) and was registered on October 4, 2025, the documents showed.

Both Lodha Developers Limited and Chauhan did to comment.

As per NSE’s annual report 2024-2025, the gross annual remuneration of Ashishkumar Chauhan is ₹12.09 crore and net income is ₹6.78 crore.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last month leased a 5 BHK luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Prabhadevi for its chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, at a starting monthly rent of ₹7 lakh. The lease spans three years, with a total rent of ₹2.65 crore, according to property registration documents.

According to the registration documents, the apartment is located in the project Rustomjee Crown Tower and has four parking spaces. The SEBI office is situated about 30 minutes from the housing project.

According to the property registration documents, the apartment's starting monthly rent is ₹7 lakh for the first 12 months, followed by ₹7.35 lakh for the second year and ₹7.71 lakh for the third year.

The lock-in period for the transaction is 12 months, and the security deposit is ₹42 lakh. The transaction registered on September 3, 2025, was subject to a stamp duty of ₹69,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

Mumbai property registrations

Mumbai’s real estate market saw a strong festive season in 2025, recording 10,630 property registrations during Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a 23% rise from 8,604 registrations during the same period in 2024, according to Maharashtra IGR data analysed by Knight Frank India.

According to the data, a total of 6,238 properties were registered during the 10 days of the Navratri festival from September 22 to October 1, marking a 20% increase over the 5,199 registrations in the same period last year.

This surge also contributed to a 17% YoY rise in state revenue collections, which touched ₹587 crore during the festive period. The daily average of registrations improved from 578 units in Navratri 2024 to 624 units in 2025, according to Knight Frank India data.