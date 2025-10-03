Festive season 2025: Mumbai records 10,630 property deals, up 23% during Navratri and Ganesh festival

Mumbai’s real estate market saw a strong festive season in 2025, recording 10,630 property registrations during Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a 23% rise from 8,604 registrations during the same period in 2024, according to Maharashtra IGR data analysed by Knight Frank India. Mumbai’s real estate market saw a strong festive season in 2025, recording 10,630 property registrations during Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a 23% rise. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Even during Shradh 2025, a period traditionally considered inauspicious, property registrations went up by 5%, with 3,368 properties registered, compared to 3,216 during Shradh 2024.

According to the data, a total of 6,238 properties were registered during the 10 days of the Navratri festival from September 22 to October 1, marking a 20% increase over the 5,199 registrations in the same period last year.

This surge also contributed to a 17% YoY rise in state revenue collections, which touched ₹587 crore during the festive period. The daily average of registrations improved from 578 units in Navratri 2024 to 624 units in 2025, according to Knight Frank India data.

On the other hand, during the Ganesh festival 2025, between August 27 and September 6, a total of 4,392 properties were registered in the Mumbai real estate market. This was 29% more than during the 2024 Ganesh festival, when 3,405 properties were registered between September 7 and September 17, according to Knight Frank India data.

Property registrations during Shradh increase by 5% in Mumbai The property registrations during Shradh 2025, which is considered to be an inauspicious period, also increased by 5% in the Mumbai real estate market. According to the data, in 2025, during Shradh, 3,368 properties were registered, approximately 5% more than the 3,216 registered during Shradh 2024.

Furthermore, revenue collection showed significant growth, with a 21% rise in total revenue, from ₹219 crore in 2024 to ₹265 crore in 2025.

Why did property registrations increase? According to Knight Frank India, the onset of the festive season brought back the sales momentum, leading to a surge in registrations. This was supported by a positive outlook among homebuyers, driven by stable interest rates and a demand for premium properties.

"Moreover, the improvement in stamp duty collection is directly influenced by the increased number of registrations. Total revenue collections, primarily driven by increased registration volume, saw a 17% increase, with total revenue collections of ₹587 crore in the 10 days of Navratri compared to ₹502 crore collected in Navratri 2024. The daily revenue collection also exhibited growth, rising from ₹56 crores to ₹59 crores per day during Navratri 2025," according to the Knight Frank data.

"Mumbai’s housing market has once again proven its strength, with 6,238 properties registered during Navratri 2025, a 20% year-on-year growth and the highest festive performance in recent years. This surge, supported by stable interest rates, improving affordability, and the recent GST simplifications, reflects the sustained confidence of homebuyers. The robust revenue collections of ₹587 crore further affirm that buyer sentiment remains firmly positive, establishing a strong foundation for continued momentum in the residential market," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.