Mumbai real estate market reports 1.11 lakh property registrations in the first nine months of 2025, up 5.5%

The Mumbai real estate market logged 1.11 lakh property registrations between January and September 2025, up 5.5% year-on-year, with stamp duty and registration fee collections surpassing ₹10,094 crore for the first time, according to an analysis by Anarock. Mumbai real estate market reported 1.11 lakh property registrations between January and September 2025, a 5.5% increase compared to 2024. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The surge reflects robust housing demand, new launches, infrastructure growth, and stable policy support, it said.

The Mumbai real estate market reported 1.11 lakh property registrations between January 2025 and September 2025, a 5.5% increase from 105,607 property registrations during the same period last year, it said.

Between January and September 2025, as many as 1,11,388 property registrations were recorded, the highest in the past seven years. This marks a 5.5% increase over 2024 (1,05,607 registrations) and an 18.1% rise over 2023 (94,307 registrations), reinforcing the sustained strength of buyer demand, the report said.

Also Read: MahaRERA rules out partial deregistration of real estate project after developer cites financial non-viability

Property registrations in 2025 are more than double the 2019 level (50,045, up 122.6%) and nearly four times the 2020 level (28,822, up 286.6%), when the market was deeply impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the analysis noted.

Revenue collection crosses ₹ 10,000 crore for the first time The analysis said that stamp duty and registration fee collections witnessed a surge in registrations. In the first nine months of 2025, revenues touched a record ₹10,094.22 crore, surpassing the previous high of ₹8,876.42 crore in 2024.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market: What homebuyers need to know about festive offers and GST benefits this Navratri 2025

This represents a 13.7% year-on-year increase and a dramatic fivefold rise of 421% compared to 2020 ( ₹1,937.32 crore) during the pandemic slump, it said.

“This sustained growth is due to a combination of robust housing demand, accelerated infrastructure development, premium project launches, and stable policy frameworks. With 2025 already surpassing the ₹10,000 crore milestone in just nine months, the year is firmly on track to become the most successful year ever for property registrations and collections. The sustained performance points toward a structurally stronger real estate market, driven by both end-users and investors, setting the stage for continued expansion in the years ahead," Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

The data highlights the real estate sector’s strong recovery and growth over the past five years. After a sharp decline in registrations and revenues during 2019–2020 due to the pandemic, the market began to revive in 2021, with 86,072 registrations and revenues exceeding ₹4,252 crore.

Also Read: Is Mumbai’s housing society redevelopment just a numbers game, and what’s a fair extra area for homeowners?

The momentum strengthened further in 2022, as revenues crossed the ₹6,600 crore mark, up 55% from the previous year, signalling renewed buyer confidence. From 2023 to 2025, the sector not only stabilised but also recorded consecutive years of unprecedented growth, setting new benchmarks in both registrations and revenue collections, it noted.