CaratLane founder’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli for ₹160 crore

CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti has purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli area for a total of ₹160 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The apartments are located in building named Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty.

Each unit, priced at ₹80 crore, offers a carpet area of 6,130 sq ft and comes with five dedicated car parking spaces. The transaction works out to a rate of ₹1.3 lakh per sq ft.

The two units were purchased directly from Oberoi Realty, and together, they sprawl a 12,260 sq ft space in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential projects.

Siddhartha Sacheti had received ₹4,621 crore in 2023 from the sale of CaratLane to Titan, Zapkey said.



Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury flat in Mumbai for ₹80 crore

Oberoi 360 West, located in Mumbai’s prime neighbourhood, is known for its premium amenities and luxury design. Both units come with high-end finishes and large floor plans, reflecting the growing demand for ultra-luxury homes in the city.

The luxury residential project has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face west. As per the MahaRERA portal, the Three Sixty West project is registered in the name of Oasis Realty as the promoter, and has four promoters, including SkyLark Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Shree Vrunda Enterprises, part of Sudhakar Shetty’s Sahana Group, and Oberoi Constructions Ltd and Astir Realty LLP, which are Vikas Oberoi-promoted companies.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of sea-view apartments in the Worli area by other developers is anywhere around ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

“360 West has become the definitive trophy address for the India's richest, given the convergence of prime location, expansive sea views and five-star services, which is incredibly scarce! The high concentration of deals here creates a powerful network effect—it’s become a vertical billionaire’s enclave and perfectly captures the current market appetite in the luxury housing market,” Sandeep Reddy, cofounder of Zapkey said.

Email queries have been sent to Oberoi Realty. The story will be updated after receiving a response. Sacheti could not be reached for a comment.



Also Read: Indiana Group buys luxury property for ₹76 crore in Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai

Previous transactions Last year, Indiana Group, a diversified company focused on structural steel fabrication, purchased a property in Mumbai's Worli area's Oberoi 360 West project for ₹76 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The property is located on the 19th floor. The carpet area of the apartment is 5395 sq ft, and there is an additional 219 sq ft. The documents showed that the per-square-foot rate exceeds ₹1.41 lakh.

Early in 2025, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for ₹80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

The 6830 sq ft apartment (RERA carpet) is on the 39th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project, a luxury residential tower in Worli, and includes four parking slots. The documents registered on January 31 showed that ₹4.80 crore was paid as stamp duty.

In 2024, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor purchased a 5,395 sq ft apartment in the Oberoi Three Sixty West project for around ₹60 crore. Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, formerly known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, has also bought two units for over ₹170 crore.