Indiana Group buys luxury property for 76 crore in Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai

Indiana Group, a diversified group focused on structural steel fabrication, has bought a luxury property in Mumbai's Worli area, the Oberoi 360 West project, for ₹ 76 crore. (Representational photo)

The property is located on the 19th floor. The carpet area of the apartment is 5395 sq ft, and there is an additional 219 sq ft. The documents showed that the per-square-foot rate exceeds ₹1.41 lakh.

The documents showed that the property comes with four car parks.

Indiana Engineering Works Pvt Ltd registered the transaction on December 12, the transfer deed showed.

The Indiana Group was incorporated in 1970 as a grating fabricator and is today recognized as a diversified group focused on structural steel fabrication. According to the company website, Indiana's business verticals are fabricated steel structures, bridges, gratings, handrails, cable management systems, and bulk material handling systems.

Oberoi Realty has constructed the luxury residential project. It has two towers with 4 BHK and 5 BHK units, duplex apartments, and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres, and all apartments face the west.

An email has been sent to Oberoi Realty. Indiana Group could not be reached.

Other top deals in Oberoi 360 West

In October, the promoter of wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd, Shreegopal Kabra and his family members purchased two apartments worth ₹198 crores in the Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents.

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group's promoter Vadilal Bhai Shah, Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand, Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, all own sea-facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project.

In May this year, Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, purchased a 5,395 sq ft apartment in the Oberoi Three Sixty West project for around ₹60 crore.

A recent report by CBRE said that the demand for luxury housing has been due to a growing preference among affluent buyers for enhanced amenities and more spacious living areas that complement their multifaceted lifestyles. The report said the rise in NRIs and astute domestic investors in the Indian real estate market has considerably fueled the heightened demand for luxury residences.